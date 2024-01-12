Dangerously cold temperatures are about to descend on Johnson County this weekend, so you’ll want to stay inside as much as you can.

Luckily, there are plenty of things to do in warm, climate-controlled environments that will enrich your mind and warm your soul.

This is also the weekend Americans commemorate the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

From classical music to an arthouse documentary to opportunities for community service, here’s a rundown of some weekend things to do in and around Johnson County:

JoCo native Joyce DiDonato sings with KC Symphony

It’s a musical homecoming for the Grammy-winning opera star and Prairie Village native.

DiDonato will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

She’s set to present a program of “sparkling songs,” including selections from Ives, Mahler and Strauss.

Tickets start at $29.

Prairie Village’s “I Have A Dream (Vote)” MLK Celebration

Honor the legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., this weekend with the third annual celebration of King’s life and message in Prairie Village.

This free event is put on jointly by STAND UP for Black Lives, Prairie Village’s Diversity Committee and the Johnson County NAACP.

Keynote addresses this year will be delivered by Bernard Franklin, managing director of Uncornered, a nonprofit aimed at alleviating urban poverty through tackling gang violence, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Proceedings will take place at Village Presbyterian Church on Mission Road in Prairie Village on Saturday, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Shakespeare-themed musical program at JCCC

Return to a classical mood Saturday at 8 p.m. with the show “Women of Note in Words and Song.”

It’s an homage to Shakespeare, featuring musical interpretations of characters and scenes from some of the Bard’s most famous works, including “MacBeth, “Hamlet” and “King Lear.”

The performance is put on in collaboration between the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the string quartet Bach Aria Soloists.

Tickets start at $25.

SM West’s grad documentary about NYC’s art scene

Shawnee Mission West grad Brian Vincent’s directorial debut “Make Me Famous” documents the madcap arts scene of 1980s New York City.

The story Vincent tells focuses on the ambition-fueled career of Edward Brezinski, who was hell-bent on making it as a painter and artist when the city itself was possibly at its gritty best.

The film makes its Kansas City premiere at 2 p.m. on Sunday, with a screening at the Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins Museum.

Tickets are $13 ($10 for museum members).

MLK Day of Service & Celebration in Olathe

Cap off your holiday weekend Monday by living out the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. and participating in a service project hosted by the Olathe Public Library.

Both the downtown Olathe and Indian Creek branches will have several projects benefiting local nonprofit agencies you can help with that day.

Willing volunteers can show up anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either branch to assist.