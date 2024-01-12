Foster Real Estate Report: In our popular era WSJ selects KC as one of the Top 10 places to visit in 2024

Did you hear the big news? Kansas City was recently reported as one of the Top 10 Places to Visit in the world for 2024 by the Wall Street Journal. Read more here >>> This is kind of a big deal, because we were selected amongst other exotic destinations like Malaysia, Kenya, and Japan.

Chock it up to the obvious influencers like Taylor, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes; but this isn’t news to us. Many cities struggle to keep up with modern demands, lacking in business opportunities, cultural scenes, or sports excitement. But not KC. We all know what makes our community so great: the people, local attractions, and restaurants to name a few.

So what does this mean to your home’s value? Well, more popularity for our city means more demand for housing. We are still very much in a seller’s market, so expect buyer demand to continue to increase with our city booming with new businesses, creating a vibrant job market.

In fact, I have helped several buyers over the years relocate from various parts of the U.S. and many say the reason they moved here is because this is one of the greatest places to live. I think we can all agree that they made the right move.

MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. Lots of potential for everyday living and certainly celebrating holidays. More information here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTcr2nRJam4

https://maggief.reecenichols.com/ListingDetails/6552-Overbrook-Road-Mission-Hills-KS-66208/2464569

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1106 active listings, and 810 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, January 12, 2024).

