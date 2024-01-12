How this Overland Park resident paid it forward through toys

This past holiday season, John Kirmer had the opportunity to give back.

As an aspiring Eagle Scout, he had been tasked with completing a community service project in order to earn his credential. He thought of of his time years ago at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where he underwent treatment for bone cancer.

Now, as a cancer survivor, he knew this was the perfect opportunity to return the favor. So the Overland Park resident and Shawnee Mission South sophomore organized a hefty toy donation drive for the children at the hospital, pulling in record numbers of toys along the way.

Kirmer underwent treatment at Children’s Mercy in in 2021

Three years ago, Kirmer received a diagnosis for sarcoma — a rare type of bone cancer. He underwent a rotationplasty — which entails a knee amputation and a 180-degree ankle rotation — and now uses a prosthetic.

His mother, Celeste Kirmer, said she initially thought the leg bump John had noticed was a deep bruise he’d gotten from playing soccer. Following an MRI test, she said the resulting diagnosis and medical journey knocked the wind out of the family.

“Getting the diagnosis that your child has cancer, for any parent, is just horrible — it rocks you to your core,” she said. “At times, it was like holding on to the back of a semi and you just go along for the ride. But the care and the love from (Children’s Mercy) was just phenomenal.”

Kirmer also underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy, resulting in a lot of time spent at the hospital. During his time there, he said, one of his favorite ways to pass the time was to play Kahoot games with fellow hospital guests and win prizes.

Depending on results after chemotherapy, patients going through that treatment often stay at the hospital for days — or weeks — at a time. Kirmer said getting the chance to play a game and win a prize helped break up the days and give him something else to focus on.

“A lot of times with chemo, you go in on a Monday and you don’t leave until Thursday or Friday at the earliest,” he said. “Having the Kahoots and the games throughout the week kind of helped give me something different to do.”

The drive brought in thousands of dollars’ worth of toys

Kirmer began collecting toys and spreading the word by passing out neighborhood flyers about the project and setting up an Amazon wishlist to widen the scope of potential donations.

“It was really cool for me to be able to give back to them and do something for them after all they did for me,” he said. “It was also really cool to see the reaction from how much I brought down — they were not expecting me to have nearly that much.”

As word got out about the donation drive, members of the community began pouring in toy donations. The Kirmer family ultimately collected roughly $10,000 worth of toys, which they said served as the largest toy donation the hospital had ever seen.

“We had two minivans full,” said Celeste Kirmer, John’s mother. “It was kind of nice to give back — kind of a full circle.”

Kirmer has helped his community in other ways

Three years ago, Kirmer also became involved with the Victory Project — a Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit that aims to help children with cancer and with disabilities. The organization named Kirmer as an honoree at a Sporting KC and honored him at their annual fundraising gala.

Going forward, Kirmer said he’s pondering the idea of creating an annual toy donation drive like this one. Aside from giving kids more to do in the hospital, he said, these toy donations can help parents who might not be able to afford them on their own.

“A lot of times, I know some of the families that are down there aren’t necessarily in great financial spots,” he said. “So it’s a way that kids can get these toys and different things to uplift them and help them stay positive in the hospital, without their family having to pay a ton of money.”