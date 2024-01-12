It’s about to get cold, Johnson County. Really cold.

A new round of winter weather rolled into the Kansas City region overnight into Friday morning, bringing with it bitterly cold temperatures that have the potential to set local records over the next four days.

We have a record cold watch this weekend! Here is a look at the forecast lows, and cold high temperatures each day and the records for each day in your area. pic.twitter.com/Wi38Ri56Ma — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2024

Temperatures were expected to drop rapidly Friday morning, with wind chill values below zero by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.

After that, forecast highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday aren’t expected to get out of the single digits, and wind chill values those days could plummet to -30 degrees or lower.

While much of the focus has been on the potential for snow on Thursday night into Friday (and again on Sunday), the extreme cold coming in this weekend will also be very dangerous. Winds chill values Friday through Tuesday will range from 10 to 30 below zero. pic.twitter.com/2Yk1D4eqJV — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 10, 2024

Schools canceled Friday

For the third time this week, Johnson County public schools canceled classes Friday due to the inclement weather.

Shawnee Mission announced it was following “Plan A” of its inclement weather protocol, meaning all school facilities were closed and no staff — including custodians and maintenance workers — would report to work.

Blue Valley also cited “poor road conditions” and the need to “prioritize student and staff safety” in canceling classes Friday.

Olathe and USD 232 in De Soto also called classes on Friday.

What you need to know:

Johnson County’s emergency management department is also encouraging people to take steps to prepare for the frigid weather.

“The National Weather Service expects we will experience below normal temperatures over the next few weeks, so we’re encouraging everyone to take time now to consider their preparedness plans,” said Dan Robeson, deputy director of the emergency department for Johnson County. “In addition to the JoCo Winter Guide, ready.gov/winter-weather, and weather.gov/safety/winter are great resources.”

The Post has compiled a list of ways to stay safe and warm, including a roster of warming centers in the Johnson County area, tips to avoid freezing pipes, and how to stay safe at home and while traveling.

Warming centers in the Johnson County area

During extremely cold weather conditions, Johnson County has several warming centers spread across the area.

Branches of the Johnson County Library system serve as warming centers, but hours of operation could be impacted by winter weather conditions.

Below is a list of Johnson County Library branches (Click here for a list of library branches and hours of operation.)

All library branches will be closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Antioch Library — 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam

Blue Valley Library — 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park

Cedar Roe Library — 5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park

Central Resource Library — 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park

Corinth Library — 8100 Mission Road, Prairie Village

De Soto Library — 33145 W. 83rd St., De Soto

Edgerton Library — 319 E. Nelson, Edgerton

Gardner Library — 137 E. Shawnee St., Gardner

Leawood Pioneer Library — 4700 Town Center Drive, Leawood

Lenexa City Center Library — 8778 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

Monticello Library — 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Oak Park Library — 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

Shawnee Library — 13811 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

Spring Hill Library — 109 S. Webster St., Spring Hill

Olathe Public Library has two warming centers

Both branches of the Olathe Public Library serve as warming centers.

Downtown Library — 260 E. Santa Fe, Olathe

Indian Creek Library — 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe

The two community centers in Overland Park, Powell Community Center in Mission and the lobby of Overland Park City Hall are also open to the public.

Powell Community Center — 6200 Martway St., Mission

Matt Ross Community Center — 8101 Marty St., Overland Park

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center — 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park

Overland Park City Hall (lobby) — 8500 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. City Hall is closed Monday, Jan. 15, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

When the temperature drops below 10 degrees, RideKC will also offer warming buses at the Mission Transit Center, 5251 Johnson Drive, Mission.

Additionally, the Salvation Army has a warming center at 420 E. Santa Fe., Olathe.

The Guest Hospitality Center is closed on Monday, Jan. 15, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday.

Travel and personal safety tips

Below is a compilation of safety tips for travel and personal well-being. All tips are from the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri as well as some local police departments.

Emergency preparedness kit: Assemble a kit for you and your family that includes plenty of bottled water, non-perishable food, and other items in the event of a power outage at home. Kit supplies list can be found here.

Assemble a kit for you and your family that includes plenty of bottled water, non-perishable food, and other items in the event of a power outage at home. Kit supplies list can be found here. Full tank of gas: Fill up to keep the fuel line in your vehicle from freezing, especially if you have to stop due to traffic issues or unexpected detours.

Fill up to keep the fuel line in your vehicle from freezing, especially if you have to stop due to traffic issues or unexpected detours. Completely remove ice and snow from your vehicle: This could prevent snow and ice from flying off your vehicle and potentially causing crashes.

This could prevent snow and ice from flying off your vehicle and potentially causing crashes. Slow down: Watch your speed and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and those in front and around you.

Watch your speed and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and those in front and around you. Fully charge your cell phone: Keep an extra charger that works in your vehicle just in case.

Keep an extra charger that works in your vehicle just in case. Stock up your vehicle: Carry the following items: An ice scraper for windshield and windows Jumper cables A small broom A snow shovel Sand or cat litter for tire traction Warm blankets and coats An emergency kit stocked with bottled water, non-perishable food and medications.

Carry the following items: Stay indoors if possible: Wear warm clothing, and layer up in loose-fitting, lightweight clothes under a bulky sweater. Remove layers to avoid sweating, which can chill you.

How to stay safe outdoors

When spending time outside, be sure to follow these tips to avoid hypothermia and frostbite:

Wear layered clothing: Put on mittens, gloves, a hat, and outer clothing that is tightly woven and water repellent.

Put on mittens, gloves, a hat, and outer clothing that is tightly woven and water repellent. Cover your mouth and nose: This protects your lungs from severely cold air. Minimize talking and avoid taking deep breaths.

This protects your lungs from severely cold air. Minimize talking and avoid taking deep breaths. Know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite: Watch for signs of hypothermia like confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Watch for signs of frostbite like numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration and waxy-feeling skin.

Watch for signs of hypothermia like confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Watch for signs of frostbite like numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration and waxy-feeling skin. Keep dry: Change wet clothing to prevent a loss of body heat.

Change wet clothing to prevent a loss of body heat. Check on others: Keep each other safe by checking on family, neighbors and friends, especially older adults and those who live alone.

Keep each other safe by checking on family, neighbors and friends, especially older adults and those who live alone. Keep pets inside: If not, be sure to ensure they have appropriate shelter, food and non-frozen water. Follow these pet safety tips.

Prevent your pipes from freezing

Pipes can freeze and burst during extremely cold weather. In the Kansas City area, weather scientists recommend taking precautions to avoid failed plumbing when temperatures reach around 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The greatest risk of failed plumbing happens when the temperature is in the single digits for several days, which is how the forecast for this weekend into next week is shaping up.

To ensure you have a dependable supply of running water, prevent your home’s pipes from freezing and bursting. This can be done by following these tips, provided by the American Red Cross and WaterOne:

Keep garage doors closed if water supply lines run through the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Also, remove harmful cleaners and household chemicals to keep children and pets safe.

Let cold water drip from faucets, because trickling water can prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature 24 hours a day.

If leaving your home, be sure to keep the thermostat to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additional safety tips from the Red Cross can be found here.

Additional safety tips from WaterOne can be found here.

What if my pipes are already frozen?

If you suspect your pipes are already frozen, take the following steps, per WaterOne and the American Red Cross:

Look for just a trickle: You can probably suspect a frozen pipe, especially if the pipe runs along an exterior wall.

You can probably suspect a frozen pipe, especially if the pipe runs along an exterior wall. Keep the faucet on: Allow the water to trickle through the piping, which could thaw the frozen water.

Allow the water to trickle through the piping, which could thaw the frozen water. Apply heat to the pipe: Use an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer or a portable space heater, or wrap pipes with towels soaked in hot water. DO NOT use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or any devices that carry open flames.

Use an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer or a portable space heater, or wrap pipes with towels soaked in hot water. DO NOT use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or any devices that carry open flames. Check for other frozen pipes.

If nothing works: Call a licensed plumber.

How Evergy is preparing for the bitter cold

Evergy is also preparing for the bitterly cold temperatures in order to meet a high-energy demand and have crews prepare in case of power outages.

“Evergy begins preparing for winter weather immediately as the summer season ends to ensure we can serve our customers,” said Kevin Bryant, Evergy chief operating officer. “Customer demand will be high this weekend, and our team is working around the clock to manage our power plants and the power delivery system to ensure people can keep their lights and their heat on.”

Evergy has increased storage levels of fuel, oil and coal, and also added extra staffing to support cold-weather operations, according to the utility’s website.

Additionally, the Cold Weather Rule will be in place, ensuring that Evergy keeps the power on for non-paying customers when temperatures reach 35 degrees in Kansas.

Here are some tips for Evergy customers:

Keep the thermostat low: About 65-68 degrees

About 65-68 degrees Avoid using electric space heaters: If a space heater is used, follow all safety instructions and never leave a space heater unattended.

If a space heater is used, follow all safety instructions and never leave a space heater unattended. Power down: Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home. Use windows and window coverings to your advantage: Open curtains when the sun is shining in, and close them at other times.

Tips, reports and other updates by city

Several cities in Johnson County also offer updates on snow removal (often including maps), weather safety tips and other information. Here are links by city, as well as Johnson County, which is responsible for unincorporated areas.