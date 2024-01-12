SMSD News: Read Across SMSD January 2024 – Engage in the World

One of the ways Shawnee Mission student musicians engage with the world around them is by practicing and performing music.

A group of Indian Woods Middle School students joined their associate principal Lindsey Constance in performing a song as they celebrated the January 2024 Read Across SMSD theme: “Engage with the World.”

“There are so many ways we can explore interests with enthusiasm and respect for others,” Constance expressed.

The January 2024 Read Across SMSD book selection is “When Rubin Plays” by Gracey Zhang. In this book, an aspiring violinist named Rubin engages with the world around him by practicing in the forest. Through playing music, Rubin is able to find his voice.

Recently, a group of Indian Woods orchestra and band students dedicated some extra time for a short “Read Across SMSD” music performance for the community.

“We all take music classes at school to learn how to become better musicians,” explained eighth-grader Jack Koebbe. “We also practice our instruments by ourselves outside of school. We play scales and parts of our music so we can get better. It’s a lot of fun when we get to play together and, when we’re ready, share a concert!”

Following December rehearsals, the students shared a rendition of “Rondeau” by Jean Joseph Mouret.

The Shawnee Mission School District thanks Constance, the student musicians, band teacher Megan Hoelscher and orchestra teacher Adam Keda for sharing a Read Across SMSD musical performance for the month of January.

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America January titles, encouraging readers to Engage in the World:

January 2024 NEA Book List

Elementary

“When Rubin Plays”

By Gracey Zhang



Middle Grade

“Simon Sort of Says”

By Erin Bow



Young Adult

“The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen”

By Isaac Blum



The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, reflective writing questions, and related resources for more titles to try for each age group.

Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD.

