1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Lenexa McDonald’s

Lenexa Police confirm that one person has died, and another is in police custody following a reported armed disturbance outside of a McDonald’s on Saturday evening.

The department’s call log shows officers were dispatched to a reported armed disturbance in the 13300 block of West 87th Street Pkwy. at 7:04 p.m.

In a news release, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez says a 911 caller reported that one person had been shot at a McDonald’s restaurant.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle who had been shot,” Chavez said. “Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, the male was deceased at the scene.”

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded, and they confirmed that the injured man had died.

At 7:07 p.m., Chavez said that a person claiming to have been involved in the disturbance called 911 from the Rosehill Pointe Apartments, 12700 block of West 88th Cir., nearby.

Lenexa and Shawnee officers responded to the apartment complex, where the man surrendered to police outside of the building at 7:19 p.m.

Chavez says that person was taken into police custody without incident.

At 7:40 p.m., Lenexa Police said on X that they were investigating an armed disturbance and that there would be a large police presence in the area as they investigated.

We are investing an armed disturbance in the 13300 block of W. 87th Street. There will be a large police presence there as we investigate. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 14, 2024

The department updated X again at 8:38 p.m. to confirm that one person was deceased at the scene and another person was in police custody.

“At this time, Lenexa investigators are speaking with involved persons and members of the Johnson County Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation,” Chavez said. “No suspects are being sought at this time.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 913-477-7301.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.