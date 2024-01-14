For the third year in a row, Prairie Village celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy this weekend.

Stand Up For Black Lives + Prairie Village, the Johnson County NAACP, the city’s diversity committee and other partners hosted the 3rd annual event on Saturday, this year with the theme “I Have A Dream (Vote).”

This year’s event focused on voting rights, a central theme of Martin Luther King Jr.’s advocacy during his lifetime.

Keynote speakers Bernard Franklin, the managing director of nonprofit Uncornered, as well as Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, centered their messages around voting rights, as did singers and other performers at the event.

The entire even was livestreamed by Village Presbyterian Church and can be watched now online.

A link to that livestream recording is embedded below:

Images from Prairie Village’s 3rd annual MLK event: