Juliana Garcia
PICTURES: Prairie Village celebrates MLK’s legacy at ‘I Have A Dream (Vote)’ event

Organizers hold hands.
Organizers of the event and participants hold hands during a sing along. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

For the third year in a row, Prairie Village celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy this weekend.

Stand Up For Black Lives + Prairie Village, the Johnson County NAACP, the city’s diversity committee and other partners hosted the 3rd annual event on Saturday, this year with the theme “I Have A Dream (Vote).”

This year’s event focused on voting rights, a central theme of Martin Luther King Jr.’s advocacy during his lifetime.

Keynote speakers Bernard Franklin, the managing director of nonprofit Uncornered, as well as Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, centered their messages around voting rights, as did singers and other performers at the event.

The entire even was livestreamed by Village Presbyterian Church and can be watched now online.

A link to that livestream recording is embedded below:

Images from Prairie Village’s 3rd annual MLK event:

Rev. Dionne Boyice.
Rev. Dionne Boyice moves the crowd into greeting their neighbors at the event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Two crowd members greet each other at the 2024 Prairie Village MLK celebration.
Two crowd members greet one another at the “I Have A Dream (Vote)” event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A crowd member interacts with others at the Prairie Village MLK celebration.
A crowd member greets someone across the room. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The crowd joins in on singing.
The crowd joined in on singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
George Williams shares his poem at the 2024 Prairie Village MLK celebration.
George Williams, president of Stand Up for Black Lives + Prairie Village, shares his poem “Black Trauma, Black Triumph,” with the audience. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Kansas City Boys & Girls Choir performed at the event, as well.
The Kansas City Boys & Girls Choir performed at the event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The crowd at the PV MLK celebration 2024
The crowd intently watched the choir’s performance. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Bukeka Blakemore performs at the 2024 Prairie Village MLK celebration.
Bukeka Blakemore sings “Hearts Desire” at the 2024 Prairie Village MLK celebration. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Keynote speaker Bernard Franklin
Keynote speaker Bernard Franklin speaks on the importance of voting and his time spent with the King family at the “I Have A Dream (Vote)” event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Rev. Rachel Williams-Glenn and daughter Denver Glenn.
Rev. Rachel Williams-Glenn, right, and her daughter Denver Glenn perform a skit about the importance of voting in all elections and, in particular, the importance of Black women voting. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids
Democratic U.S Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Johnson County, was the second keynote speaker, and she shared a virtual message with the crowd on Saturday. Davids did not attend due to the weather. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Audience holds hands
The audience joined in on the hand holding during the sing along, too. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia joined the Shawnee Mission Post's editorial team in October 2019. A Roeland Park native who graduated from SM North, she went on to earn a journalism degree at the University of Kansas. When she's not out reporting, Juliana finds herself seeking out new restaurants, sipping a cup of coffee or planning her next trip to New York City.
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Lenexa McDonald’s

