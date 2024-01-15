JCCC Updates: Arts education cultivates imagination and innovation at the Midwest Trust Center

By The Midwest Trust Center Staff

For families looking to get out and about this year, the Midwest Trust Center Arts Education (MTCAE) program at Johnson County Community College welcomes learners of all ages to take part in one of their many fun and enriching performances. This season, MTCAE features a combination of public and school performances that include stories about history, music and a beloved novel. MTCAE Program Director Kara Armstrong noted, “These experiences use theatre, dance and music to engage youth and family audiences in stories that help them learn about themselves and their world.”

North

On Saturday, January 27, at 2 and 7 p.m., MTCAE presents a new musical, “North.” It’s a moving story that explores the multi-faceted reality of Black life during the antebellum period and aims to express the full range of experiences of freedom seekers. Inspired by true accounts of escape through the Underground Railroad, the story begins in the middle of the 19th century in Vacherie, Louisiana, where Lawrence, a precocious teenage boy, and his cautious mother, Minnie, are making the best of their lives, enslaved on Mr. Newsome’s plantation – the only reality they’ve ever known.

While acknowledging the realities of slavery, the narrative and original musical compositions by Ashli St. Armant explore themes of optimism, bravery, playfulness, wonder, suspense, and mystery.

When asked what productions like this mean for arts education, Armstrong reflected, “‘North’ is presented in collaboration with the Kansas Studies Institute at JCCC because the story has strong ties to the Underground Railroad in Kansas. Engaging young people in a historical topic, informing and inspiring them, is our goal in bringing this production to Johnson County.” The musical is intended for intergenerational audiences, ages 10 and up. Tickets start at $12.50 for youth and $25 for adults.

Sugar Free All Stars

Later this spring, get ready to pack the dance floor because here come the Sugar Free Allstars! The MTC Kids Jam concert series will welcome the Sugar Free Allstars on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. This free, one-hour performance is specially designed with families in mind! Come early to make crafts with a local arts organization, followed by a funky, foot-stompin’, hand-clappin’, body movin’ and groovin’ dance-until-you-drop party for all ages!

The Allstars, a Grammy-featured, family funk super duo from Oklahoma City, blend elements of soul, rhythm and blues, disco, Gospel and New Orleans street parade music to provide a high-energy rock show experience. “What I love most about Kids Jam is bringing our youngest audiences into the theatre without the pressure of buying a ticket. Families can experience a concert all together because everyone is welcome here!” said Armstrong. “These concerts are so fun and full of energy; everyone walks out full of smiles.”

Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland

Families can come back Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. for “Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland.” Based on the well-loved classic novel by Lewis Carroll, this action-packed theatrical circus is full of surprises, amazing acts, and live music. This multidisciplinary production features an international cast of veteran performers from across Europe and North America. Follow the White Rabbit, pass through the keyhole and join in the tea party!

Mark Your Calendars: Midwest Trust Center Arts Education Performances

North – Jan. 27 (School shows Jan. 25 & 26)

– Jan. 27 (School shows Jan. 25 & 26) The University of Wonder & Imagination – School shows Feb. 7-8

– School shows Feb. 7-8 Kira’s Song: Discovering the Blues with StoneLion Puppet Theatre – Mar. 6-7

– Mar. 6-7 MTC Kids Jam: Sugar Free Allstars – Mar. 23 (Free, no reservation required!)

– Mar. 23 (Free, no reservation required!) Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland –Apr. 11

–Apr. 11 MTC Kids Jam: 123 Andrés – May 4 (Free, no reservation required!)

For a full lineup of Midwest Trust Center performances and to purchase tickets, visit jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office, 913-469-4445. Box office hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.