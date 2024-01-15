Firefighters from three area departments battled a building fire in frigid temperatures on Monday morning in Overland Park.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said crews were called to the 10500 block of Antioch Road just before 6 a.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that multiple callers to 911 reported smoke and fire coming from the building.

Police were the first to arrive and confirm heavy smoke was coming from the building.

The first officer at the scene reported that he thought the structure might be a shop and he did not see anyone inside.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to report heavy fire from the abandoned clubhouse of the former Brookridge Country Club, 10500 Antioch Rd.

Radio traffic indicates that police blocked off Antioch Road from 103rd Street to Interstate 435.

A nearby National Weather Service station showed that the temperature at 6 a.m. was -6°F with light winds.

“Due to heavy fire volume and extreme weather conditions, a second alarm was called,” Rhodes said in a news release Monday. “Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack, eventually transitioning to an interior attack.”

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Rhodes says firefighters searched the building and did not find anyone inside.

Damage to the building is significant, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Overland Park Police sent out a news release just before 8:40 a.m. advising of the road closure and saying that it would remain closed for two to three more hours as firefighters investigated.

Just after 11 a.m., police sent an update saying Antioch Road had reopened.

