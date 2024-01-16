Homebody: 2024 mortgage and real estate outlook

by Charity Ohlund, VP Sales & Marketing at Fountain Mortgage

The scoop on mortgage rates is that they’ve taken a dip, opening up some potential opportunities for folks eyeing a new home. As of January 4, the average 30-year fixed rate stood at 6.62% according to Freddie Mac.

But, let’s keep it real – the housing scene is not yet a walk in the park. Mortgage rates and home prices are throwing hurdles, especially for those looking to dip their toes into homeownership for the first time. The experts are cautiously optimistic for 2024, but the low housing stock situation is putting a damper on things.

Taking a glance back at 2023, the housing market had its share of challenges, like a peak mortgage rate of 7.79% in October and median home prices in the Kansas City area growing to $350,000 in 2023, a 4.1% increase from 2022 .

Despite these hurdles, 2024 might have a silver lining for some potential homebuyers. Sure, home prices are expected to stay on the high side, but there’s a chance certain burgeoning areas might see a bit of a softening. Plus, the Federal Reserve seems to have hit the brakes on raising rates, keeping things steady in December.

The elephant in the room is that affordability is still a concern in 2024. Demand is itching to burst out, and limited inventory is keeping those price tags up. We may look at people who decide to buy a home between January and April of 2024 with the same reverence as those who bought during Covid when rates were in the 3s. Meaning, they will be the smart and lucky ones because when the spring market hits and competition increases, home pricing will likely increase further while rates will remain relatively steady.

Overall, the experts are predicting a bit of a “flat stretch” for the housing market in 2024 – a cool-down after the wild rides of 2020-2021 and 2023. To get the housing market back on its feet, we need more homes up for grabs. And fingers crossed the Fed sees what it likes to follow through on those interest rate reductions.

Despite the alarmist, click-bait headlines, a housing market crash is unlikely. Factors like Millennials getting into serious home-buying mode, wage growth, and financial well-being are expected to keep the housing demand alive in 2024. It’s a simple supply and demand problem. We don’t have enough supply to meet the demand. Home prices are high for an obvious reason, unlike the true bubble of 2008.

In a nutshell, deciding to buy a home in 2024 is a personal call. The best advice we can give? Don’t try to time the market. The best time to make your move is when you find a home that fits your current and future needs and doesn’t break the bank.

