Kyle Palmer
JoCo schools cancel class again Tuesday but cold snap expected to ease

Snow falls Tuesday morning on the intersection of Ballentine and 115th Terrace in College Park Estates in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Facing another morning of slick road conditions and near-zero temperatures, all Johnson County public school districts canceled classes Tuesday.

But the multi-day arctic blast that has gripped the Kansas City region since Saturday was expected to finally move on by Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to rise near freezing over the next 24 hours.

Schools canceled for fourth day in last week

Another round of snow hit the metro Monday, even as temperatures and wind chills remained below zero, prompting public school leaders throughout the region to call school once again for Tuesday.

All schools had Monday off, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

It was the fourth scheduled day of school wiped out by the winter weather in Johnson County since last Monday.

On Monday, Blue Valley, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and USD 232 in De Soto all announced plans to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Some daycare centers remain open

Shawnee Mission announced it would be in “Plan B” of its inclement weather protocol, meaning all students and staff, save for maintenance and custodial workers, would not have to report to school.

The district said daycare centers at Benninghoven, Comanche, Highlands and Trailwood elementaries would be open Tuesday.

Likewise, Olathe Public Schools announced though classes were canceled, Johnson County-run daycare centers at Forest View, Indian Creek, Meadow Lane, Mahaffie and Sunnyside elementaries would be open.

Wind chill warning ends at noon Tuesday

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office predicts a noticeable warm up around the metro over the next 24 hours.

The wind chill warning that has been in place since noon Saturday is expected to officially end at noon Tuesday.

Over the past 72 hours or so, temperatures and wind chills have been below zero, sometimes nearly as low as -30 degrees, so cold that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.

The predicted high for Wednesday is expected to be around 32 degrees.

