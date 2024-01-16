fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Man charged with murder in Lenexa shooting makes first court appearance

Investigators outside a McDonald's on 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa following a shooting Saturday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A Lenexa man has been charged for his alleged role in the Sunday shooting death of a man outside of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Dmariea V. Avance, 24, with three felonies following the death of Markese Gleghorn, 21, of Lenexa.

Avance made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon via video link from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office adult detention center in Olathe.

Judge Wayne Smith read the charges Avance faces: first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and attempted distribution of marijuana.

The suspect in a Lenexa shooting appeared in Johnson County court via video link.
Dmariea Avance appeared in Johnson County District Court via video link Tuesday afternoon. Screen shot image via YouTube.

Avance shook his head as the charges were read and then requested a public defender to represent him in future court proceedings.

His next court appearance is set for Thursday, Jan, 25 at 10 a.m.

Avance remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

If he can post bond, he would be subject to GPS monitoring, among other stipulations.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

