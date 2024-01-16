Office phase unveiled for The Quarry mixed-use project in Lenexa

Developers for The Quarry mixed-use project in Lenexa have unveiled plans for its office phase.

Earlier this month, Vantage Point Properties announced a three-building Class A office space plan to bring in prospective businesses looking to be a part of the $120 million overall mixed-use project.

“We want to add to what the City of Lenexa and the City Center have already started and we want to do it in a very quality way,” said Paul Jackson, CEO of Vantage Point Properties, which is developing The Quarry project.

Located off Renner Boulevard just north of Prairie Star Parkway, the 32-acre site is near Lenexa City Center.

The project is 145,000 square feet of space

It will contain three buildings whose square footage will range from 25,000 to 55,000 to 65,000 square feet. The buildings offer amenities like drive-thru availability for a potential bank tenant, as well as rooftop space or balconies, with visibility along I-435.

Jackson said his team is working with the Atlanta-based Cushman and Wakefield agency leasing team to market it to prospective tenants before it moves forward.

“We connected with Cushman and Wakefield to help us identify prospects in the market that need what we have,” he said. “We’ll visit with those folks. And when we have critical mass on a building, we’ll get started on it.”

All businesses are being considered

Jackson said the search process doesn’t have one type of business in mind.

“We’re not trying to be a specialized park for any, say, medical or any other type of use,” he said. “We want to keep the field open.”

Jackson said after they secure tenants, he expects a 16-month construction process.

The project is part of a bigger plan

The office space plan is part of The Quarry development project, formerly called Reflections at City Center, that includes a 338-unit apartment project, which went vertical in December.

Jackson said they hope the project will be another positive step for the city’s continued growth.

“So much growth has occurred in so many projects. They weren not just being talked about, but they were coming out of the ground or were completed,” he said, “So we wanted to be a part of that.”

