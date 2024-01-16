Yvonne Mae Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born on August 4, 1934, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Yvonne was 89 years old at the time of her passing.

Yvonne led a fulfilling life, dedicating herself to various roles throughout the years. In her early years of marriage, she worked as an administrative assistant in Minnesota. She then became the dedicated personal secretary to Robert P. Ingram in Kansas City. Her professional journey continued, as she flourished in her role as an Executive Assistant at the Overland Park Marriott. Later on, she took on the responsibility of managing her husband’s business, Acme Fence.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Yvonne had many interests that brought her joy. Yvonne generously volunteered her time to various organizations. She actively participated in activities at the Hope Chest, Blessings Abound, Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries and the Food Pantry. She delighted in cooking, baking, gardening, golfing, and exploring new destinations through her travels. She was such an accomplished baker, that the Kansas City Star featured her holiday cookies and goodies on a full-page, replete with photos and recipes. Additionally, she found great pleasure in playing bridge, showcasing her strategic mind and social spirit. Yvonne was also an active member of the Overland Park Golf Club and had a deep devotion to her church, Atonement Lutheran, where for many years, she actively participated in the Sarah and Mary Circles, and the church Choir. She wholeheartedly embraced her role as a Stephens Minister, offering support and compassion to those in need. Her green thumb extended to planting beautiful flowers at the church, adding warmth and beauty to the grounds.

On September 29, 1956, Yvonne married the love of her life, David J. Thompson, at the University Lutheran Church of Hope in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Together, they embarked on a beautiful journey that took them to various cities, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York, Syracuse, New York, and ultimately settling in Overland Park, Kansas, where they created a loving home for over 50 years.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her cherished husband, David J. Thompson. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family and friends, including her brother, John Welke of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; her loving daughter, Pat Thompson (Matt Eyre); her precious daughter, Paula Thompson; her caring son, Mark Thompson (Betsy Thompson); her adored granddaughter, Liz Clarke; her devoted grandsons, John Thompson and David Thompson; her nieces, Deb Welke and Sheri Wathke; and her nephew, Johnny Welke.

Services to honor Yvonne’s life will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00am, a luncheon will follow. As we gather to celebrate her life and honor her memory, let us remember Yvonne as a wonderful woman, who touched the lives of many. Her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Yvonne’s name are suggested to Metro Lutheran Ministries (mlmkc.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association (jdrf.com).

