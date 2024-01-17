Betty Bower

Betty Jean Bower entered eternal life on January 15, 2024, at the age of 99. She passed away peacefully in Kansas City, MO, of natural causes.

Betty was born on August 29, 1924, in Hamilton, Missouri, the fourth child of Charles and Florence Luikart. She lived a life filled with love, joy, and dedication to her family. She found immense happiness in cheering on and celebrating her children and grandchildren.

Cooking for her family was one of her greatest pleasures. Her homemade noodles, cinnamon apples, and pumpkin pies were beloved staples for the holidays. In fact, many of her family recipes are still treasured by her children and grandchildren. Betty’s grandchildren will never forget her “homemade” maple syrup for the pancakes she made when they spent the night at grandma’s house. Nor will they ever forget the real pine trees she decorated with candy canes for Christmas. Additionally, the family could always be assured that their birthday or Christmas present from Betty included a homemade bow.

Family time typically included a game of cards (usually Hound Dog), Yahtzee, or Scrabble. The Bower competitive spirit was always on display during these games and Betty enjoyed the banter as much as anyone but was also always above the fray. Betty was a loving wife and grandmother who turned her house into a warm and welcoming home for all who visited. Throughout her life, she radiated warmth, kindness, and generosity, creating an atmosphere where everyone felt loved and appreciated. Her presence always brought comfort and joy to those around her. Her smile and laughter were and still are an absolute family treasure.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Eugene. She is survived by her devoted son, Phil, his wife, Terry, her caring daughter, Cheryl, her loving son, Paul, and his wife Susie. Eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson also mourn her loss. Betty’s impact on her family will forever be treasured, and her memory will live on through the generations she leaves behind. The entire family would like to thank the Assisted Living Facility in Girard, KS, for their exceptional care this past year. Additionally, the family is extremely grateful for the folks at the KC Hospice House who provided loving care and comfort in Betty’s last days. Donations to the KC Hospice House (12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64145) in remembrance of Betty are welcomed.

Services to honor and celebrate Betty’s life will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203) with a visitation at 10 AM on Monday, January 22, and a funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM.

May Perpetual Light shine upon her now and forever. Amen.

