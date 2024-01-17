KC Current trade Blue Valley Northwest product CeCe Kizer

The KC Current have traded away Overland Park native and Blue Valley Northwest soccer product CeCe Kizer.

The team announced the move Wednesday that sends Kizer to the Houston Dash in exchange for Canadian forward Nichelle Prince.

“We are incredibly grateful for the impact Cece has made on our club over the past two seasons,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in the team’s statement. “These decisions are always difficult, but we want to thank her and wish her the best going forward.”

Kizer signed a two-year contract extension at the end of the 2022 season.

Kizer joined her hometown team in 2022

Kizer came to the Current in June 2022 as part of a trade with Racing Louisville, where she played in 2021 and 2022.

In 15 matches for the remainder of the 2022 season — which saw the Current advance to the National Women’s Soccer League final — Kizer scored seven goals.

In 35 career matches with the Current, Kizer made 32 starts, scoring 13 goals and making three assists.

Kizer said the trade “breaks my heart”

On Instagram Wednesday, Kizer expressed disappointment and sadness at the move.

“It was always a dream of mine to represent my city at this level and it breaks my heart it comes to an abrupt end. This isn’t something I asked for or expected,” she wrote.

She went on to suggest she had not been given any notice by the team.

“No conversation this could happen. Nothing. My fiancé and I have a home here, we have a life off the pitch, and now we have a week to pack it all up & say our goodbyes. It hurts this happened after I expressed my desire to be apart of more KC history, but thank you for the last year & a half,” Kizer said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cece Kizer (@cecekizer)

A storied prep career at Blue Valley Northwest

Before her professional and collegiate career, Kizer helped Blue Valley Northwest win three straight Kansas Class 6A state titles between 2013 and 2015.

In her vaunted high school career as a Husky, Kizer scored 63 goals with 41 assists.

For college, she played for the University of Mississippi and set school records for career goals with 48 and total points with 119.

She was drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League in 2019 by the Houston Dash, who selected her with the 13th overall pick.

In the 2021 expansion draft, Kizer was the fourth pick by Racing Louisville, where she scored the club’s first ever goal in April of last year.