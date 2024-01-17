A new 18-acre commerce center on Santa Fe Trail in Lenexa received approval from the Lenexa Planning Commission.

On Jan. 8, the commission voted 8-0 to approve preliminary plans for the Santa Fe Commerce Center, a 22,000-square-foot plat will contain two buildings, parking and outdoor storage.

Commissioner Don Horine was absent.

The proposed industrial project is close to Olathe

The plat is located at the northeast corner of Santa Fe Trail Drive and Lakeview Avenue, on the border of Olathe and Lenexa.

The plan for the undeveloped site includes the construction of two industrial buildings. It also had a separate request to vacate Lakeview Avenue as public right-of-way and have

it become a private drive.

It will rezone the district from agricultural to planned manufacturing.

The buildings differ in floor space

For floor area, Building 1 offers 152,000 square feet of space, while Building 2 will have 70,550 square feet.

Both buildings are planned to be 42-foot tall, one-story multi-tenant warehouse buildings with multiple storefront entrances.

The buildings will accommodate either multi-tenant uses or a large single-tenant warehouse use with offices, according to city documents.

Building 1 also has corner storefront features with an angled wall facing Santa Fe Trail Drive.

Other warehouse projects are near the site

The surrounding area typically features office-warehouse combination buildings, including Fry-Wagner Moving & Storage and Deluxe Corporation.

Specific tenants will be identified in the future and will be reviewed for zoning compliance during the permit review stage, according to city documents.

The plan’s approval is another industrial project coming to Johnson County, including recent additions such as Contractors Park in Shawnee and the Standard Beverage Corporation Warehouse in Lenexa.

Lenexa City Council will discuss consideration for the preliminary plat and rezoning for the project at its Feb. 6 meeting.

