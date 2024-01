Connie “Susie” Hediger, 60, passed away on January 15th, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 from 12-2pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care and to Wayside Waifs Animal Rescue.



Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.