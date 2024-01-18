Developer withdraws apartment plans off K-7 in western Lenexa

An application for part of a sprawling multifamily development in western Lenexa has been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, the Lenexa Planning Commission was expected to discuss concept plans for Copper Creek North and Copper Creek South developments, located west of the intersection of 89th Street and Woodsonia Drive.

Its application was withdrawn before it could be put on the agenda. The applicant, Duggan Shadwick Doerr & Kurlbaum LLC, did not return the Post’s calls for comment.

No reason has been given for withdrawing it

In 2023, plans to discuss two concept applications as part of the almost 190-acre multifamily project appeared on three commission agendas, with a request for continuance with no discussion.

“The purpose of the applications is to clarify the requirement for improving Woodsonia Drive as it relates to the development applications,” city documents stated on the Nov. 6, 2023, commission agenda. “The requested continuance will allow for the applicant and Staff to discuss the possibility of creating a benefit district for construction of Woodsonia Drive, thus potentially rendering the two applications moot.”

City documents stated the applicant was given two automatic continuances and since it used both, commission action was required at its Jan. 8 meeting.

The project has had numerous setbacks

First proposed in August 2020, the Copper Creek multifamily project was brought up as part of a massive development that also included the Watercrest Landing South townhome project, which was approved in May 2022.

Copper Creek North and South was planned to have three different zoning districts: RP-3, Planned Residential (Medium-High) Density; RP-4, Planned Residential (High Density), and RP-5, Planned Residential (High Rise, High Density) Districts, according to city documents.

In March 2021, city documents stated plans included 531 total units at Copper Creek North and Copper Creek South having 103 residential units. The total units for both projects had been pared down following pushback from some nearby residents.

Because plans were not submitted to the commission during this go-round, it is unclear if the number of units would have changed with the new application.

Woodsonia remains a sticking point for the project

The project has hinged on the developers’ completion of Woodsonia Drive from 83rd to Prairie Star Parkway.

In 2021, Curtis Holland, an attorney at Polsinelli representing the developers, estimated the entirety of Woodsonia Drive from 83rd to Prairie Star Parkway would cost about $6.5 million. He said the developers would be unable to afford that cost without building high-density apartments to financially support it.

While the applicant didn’t state a reason for withdrawing its application, it appears that the logistics of the road’s construction remains a problem.

“Based on the staff’s knowledge, it is likely they needed more time to investigate how to accomplish construction of Woodsonia,” said Denise Rendina, communications director for the City of Lenexa.

The city expects a new application from developers

Having experienced developers for the project withdraw their application and submit a new plan in the past, Rendina said she expects a new plan will be submitted.

“Staff anticipates the applicant will come back with a new application sometime in the future,” she said.

