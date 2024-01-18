Amended plans for the Montage Apartments mixed-use project proposed in Olathe near 127th Street and Mur-Len Road are moving forward.

Last week, the Olathe City Council voted 7-0 to approve a zoning amendment and a revised preliminary site development plan for the commercial and residential project from Utah-based developer Bach Homes.

The actions from the city council Jan. 9 allow the density of the residential element of the Montage Apartment project to change, as well as modify the stormwater detention plan for the site.

Plus, the new plan adds more buildings to the overall development and reduces the size of some of the residential buildings proposed.

New Montage Apartments plan adds more housing units

In the new plan, just over 400 units are proposed, with the addition of 14 more apartment units and seven more townhome units.

The plan also calls for nearly 30,000 square feet of commercial space, stretched across the mixed-use and commercial buildings.

Additionally, the city will require the developer to build new traffic signals and improve turn lanes as part of the Montage Apartments project.

Previous Montage Apartments plans in Olathe have stalled

Olathe approved a rezoning request for the property first in 2018, with plans to build an estimated 294 dwelling units across eight apartment buildings and eight townhomes.

That plan also included a handful of single-family homes, two mixed-use buildings and two dedicated commercial buildings.

In 2020, Olathe authorized the first revision to that initial plan, raising the number of dwelling units to about 380, dropping the single-family homes and relocating one of the proposed commercial buildings.

Later, Bach Homes got a final development plan for the 2020 designs through the approval process, but they never started building it.

Next steps:

Bach Homes will have to submit a final site development plan for Montage Apartments before they can build anything.

The timeline for that is unclear.

