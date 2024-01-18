Johnson Countians will soon have a new “place to create” in Overland Park.

Hawaii Fluid Art, a center for art of various forms, will open this spring in downtown Overland Park.

Hawaii Fluid Art will operate at 7241 W. 80th St.

The art studio will move into a space in the middle of downtown Overland Park.

It will neighbor the Vintage ’78 wine bar and the Newton James clothing — also opening soon — on 80th Street.

Once open, Hawaii Fluid Art will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week, said owner Teresa Narayan.

Hawaii Fluid Art will offer gifts and art classes

The space will have a retail area in the front where customers can purchase art and gifts from local makers.

Then in the back, the studio will offer art classes for things like canvas painting, glass painting and resin tumbler painting.

Narayan, franchise owner of the new studio, said the studio will serve as a space for artists of all levels of ability — not just experts.

“When they walk in, I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re intimidated by producing art, because zero experience is required,” she said. “People get so nervous of thinking that they have to be perfect, and it’s just not needed.”

Narayan is an artist herself

Narayan said she chose to pivot from working in banking and telecommunications to opening this studio in order to make a difference in the community.

She’s an artist herself, and she said her own favorite methods of creating art are pouring candles and making jewelry.

“There is something about the expression of art that is very healing,” she said. “It’s something that makes me happy, and it’s something that I can give back to the community — and allow them that opportunity to express themselves in an artistic creative way as well.”

Want more business news? Pawsabilities pet shop in Olathe reopens after car crashed through storefront