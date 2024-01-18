Michael L. Balance, 60, was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, in connection to the 2021 death of a Prairie Village man. John Hoffman, 70.

A Johnson County judge earlier this month sentenced Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, to 618 months in prison more than two years after the killing of John Hoffman, 70, in May 2021.

What court documents say

Judge Michael P. Joyce sentenced Balance to 618 months in prison for one count of second-degree murder on Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Balance was found not guilty of premeditated murder of the first degree, according to court documents.

Balance was convicted of second-degree murder in October 2023.

What happened?

On May 1, 2021, Prairie Village police officers arrived at the Deauville Apartments off 75th Street just after 6 p.m.

Hoffman was found dead in his apartment upon arrival.

Foul play was suspected at the time, according to a 2021 Prairie Village police news release.

Two days later, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced that Balance faced a premeditated first-degree murder charge.

