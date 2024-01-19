September 5, 1963 – January 3, 2024

Robert Douglas Barker went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 3, 2024. Bob was born in Kansas City, Kansas to William Patrick and Patricia Marie Barker on September 5, 1963. He attended school in Bonner Springs, Kansas and graduated in 1981. Bob met Julie Knight in October of 1982 and married her on June 4, 1983. Their son Robert Jon was born on December 28, 1990.

Bob is preceded in death by his dad, William Patrick Barker; grandfather, Jon Pack; grandmother, Marie McCollum; stepdad, Jack Frost; his mother, Patricia Frost; his brother, William Patrick Barker, Jr. (Bill); and his Aunt Florine McCollum. His in-laws (although they considered him a son), Darrel & Peggy Knight.

Bob leaves behind his wife Julie (Jules) and son Robert Jon; two cats, Rennie and Griswald; brother Kenneth Brian Barker; sister-in-law Paulette Barker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David & Gena Knight; sister-in-law Tricia Knight; 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 6 great-nieces, 7 great-nephews and another on the way; his loving church family at Bent Knee Cowboy Church; and countless kindhearted loyal friends.

Bob had a long career in parts management, starting at J&J Cycle in Kansas City, Kansas, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Western Auto, and then into the Mopar parts business at Bud Brown, Keystone and Bob Hoss. He moved on to Coleman Equipment, Inc and then to IFF in Gardner. He met so many people over the years and so many of these people became friends.

Bob was a simple man, jack-of-all-trades, fix-it man. ‘Bob, Bob, the fix-it man, if he can’t fix it nobody can’ was a phrase often used in our household. Bob had several hobbies that included, tinkering in the garage, fishing, wood-working and working on his 1930 Model A truck he helped Jack build in 1982. He also enjoyed going to the annual car show in Ottawa Kansas, RC cars and disc golf with his son. Bob loved looking for those bargains in thrift stores, antique stores, estate sales and garage sales and on-line auctions – he prided himself in always finding those good deals.

Bob was a born-again follower of Christ who had the strength to not allow pancreatic cancer to ruin Christmas, his son’s birthday or New Year’s Eve for his family.

Bob was an honorable man, loyal and dedicated to his wife and son. He truly loved us. He was his kiddo’s hero.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hollis Renewal Center, 11414 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66111 on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Bent Knee Cowboy Church, 3601 S 142nd St, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

or

FISH – Friends In Service of Heroes, 122 N Water Street, Suite B, Olathe, KS 66061

