November 19, 1943 – January 7, 2024

Robert Gene Harms, son of Herman & Wyona Gruis Harms, was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Buffalo Center, IA. He grew up on the family farm located near Titonka, IA. He attended public school at Titonka Community School, from which he graduated with the class of 1962.

After graduation Robert worked at Snap-On Tools in Algona, IA until he was able to start his lifelong occupation of farming, which he dearly loved. He farmed almost 50 years before his retirement. Robert served 6 years with the US Army National Gurard. On December 7, 1968 Robert married Linda Quamme; from this union two children were born, Rick and Jody. Robert dearly loved his family, was proud of his children’s accomplishments, & rarely missed attending one of their school activities.

He served on the Church Council at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake, IA, where he was a member for 45 years. He enjoyed playing on the church softball team, & did other volunteer work for his community. He enjoyed playing a good game of blackjack, getting together with his friends for breakfast or coffee to discuss crop prices or the latest gossip of the community. Robert loved spending time with his grand dog, Cab. Linda & Robert enjoyed traveling together & were able to see much geography, including many countries in Europe. One of their favorite destinations was Puerto Vallarta, MX.

Robert & Linda moved from their farm in IA in the fall of 2013 to be closer to their daughter Jody in the Kansas City area. Robert became active at his new church home, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Prairie Village, KS, & also found another coffee group & other friends’ groups to enjoy. He remained active mowing & raking his large lawn until his health declined. Robert passed away on January 7th, 2024 at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents & 3 brothers-in-law, Loren Hansen, Rollo Moore, & David Quamme. He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Rick (Majid), his daughter Jody (Sharon), sisters Gladys Hansen, Janice Moore, brothers Harold (Sandra), Herman (Lennice), Roger (Carol), Darrel (Cheryl), Irvin (Debra).

There will be a memorial service for Robert at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Prairie Village, KS on April 12th 2024 at 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice House. 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City MO 64145, or Lutheran Church of the Resurrection at 9100 Mission Rd, Prairie Village KS 66206.

