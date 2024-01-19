Suzanne Willia Williams

March 4, 1947 – January 6, 2024

Willia Suzanne (Triplett) Williams, age 76, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Suzanne (Suzy) was born on March 4th, 1947, to Forrest and Jeanine (Lecaille) Triplett and raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Suzy met and married Donnie Williams in Bedford, IN, in 1966.

Suzy graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1965 and attended Henderson University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She continued her education and received her master’s degree from Missouri State University. Donnie and Suzy moved to Cassville in 1971 to raise their family. Suzy embarked on a career in education. She was a teacher at Southwest Schools in Washburn, Missouri, for 35 years. Being a teacher and working with students was one of her most beloved accomplishments. Even after her retirement, Suzy continued to substitute teach for many years. She loved seeing former students in the community and hearing about their lives and accomplishments.

Suzy was an avid traveler, visiting all 50 states and 26 foreign countries. The American Southwest was her favorite, especially the Santa Fe and Taos areas. Suzy was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved history and sharing her knowledge with students and family. One of her biggest joys was being “grandmama” to her six grandchildren.

Left to remember and cherish her life are her husband of 57 years, Donnie Williams; son, Jeffrey Williams and wife, Laura, of Kansas City; daughter, Denise (Williams) Wiese and husband, Ben, of Louisburg, Kansas; and six grandchildren, Logan, Zoe, Adeline, Etta, Violet, and Avett; three siblings, Sylvia Bryant and Sonya Triplett of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and John Triplett of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 3rd, at 11:00 AM, at St. Thomas à Becket Church in Cassville where Suzy was a founding member. A reception will immediately follow. Suzy was cremated at her request. In lieu of flowers, please donate towards a memorial bench in Suzy’s name to be placed at Southwest Schools. Donations can be sent to Southwest Schools, 529 E. Pineville Road, Washburn, MO, 65772, or via Venmo @WilliamsMemorial.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.