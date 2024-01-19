Shawnee commission OKs new freight trucking development

Shawnee Planning Commission gave the green light for an almost 45-acre freight trucking development in part of a growing industrial area of the city.

The commission on Wednesday voted 9-1 to approve the final plans and rezoning for XPO, a less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company, to build a development at the 22400 block of West 43rd Street, east of K-7 Highway.

Commissioner Bill Holick cast the dissenting vote. Commissioner Carol Norman was absent.

The final plans and rezoning will next be brought to the Shawnee City Council on Feb. 12.

The project would be on undeveloped land

The site plan includes a new 152,000-square-foot truck terminal, 31,000-square-foot maintenance building and improvements to the site.

Goods would be produced off site and transported to and from the proposed facility. The project also includes offices and a maintenance building.

The plan will rezone the three-parcel site from agricultural to a planned industrial zoning district.

Access to the site would be from 43rd Street, whose upgrades would be made possible through a partnership between XPO and the city, according to city documents.

The company runs trucks across the globe

XPO employs about 13,000 drivers, providing freights in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, according to the company’s website.

It differs from a traditional freight company in the sense that drivers have less than a truckload of deliveries and the trucks are smaller.

“It’s a little bit of a different operation where it’s not your larger semis,” said Sean Conners, XPO real estate manager. “They are 24 foot to 28 foot [box trucks].”

The drivers are also able to come home after their shift is over.

“Our employees are returning home every night,” Conners said. “They’re not typically in sleeper cabs driving incredibly long distances where they’re away from their work or away from their homes.”

The development would be near a park

The development would be south of the future Kaw Lake Park.

During the public hearing for the development, residents expressed problems with it being in proximity to the future park, as well as the possibility of it disturbing wildlife.

Aaron Batterbee, a bird watcher and biology teacher, said the constant presence of freight trucks would cause problems with the animals that are present in the area.

“I’m not opposed to development,” he said. “But I just know that that area, if you look at our city, that is just one that you should be very, very careful with what you’ve got and think about what you’re putting there, and what you can give to your kids and your grandkids and everything else for future development.”

Commissioners had mixed feelings

Holick agreed with concerns about disturbing nature, as well as the development not being in line with the area’s character.

“The concern I have is putting 150,000-square-foot, 291-bay, gray, monolithic structure at the front door of that park really does not seem to be in character with what we were trying to achieve with the area,” he said.

Other commissioners, like Leo Nunnink and Kathy Peterson, echoed similar sentiments concerning wildlife, but also thought the development is a good fit for the area.

“I struggle with this. I would love to see wildlife uninterrupted in the real world, in a perfect world,” Nunnink said. “This is private property and this usage is what we’re looking for.”

Go deeper: Watch the full discussion on the development [Starts at 48:53]