Olathe Police investigate shooting death of teenage girl

Olathe Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed late Friday.

In a news release, Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were contacted at the Olathe Medical Center after the 15-year-old was driven to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

“Officers on scene assisted with bringing the female into the hospital for life-saving measures, but she was declared deceased,” Moncayo said in the release.

“It has since been determined the shooting occurred near the 16900 block of W. 127th St.”

The 16900 block of West 127th Street would be in the Clarion Park Apartments, just to the west of Mur-Len Road.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At the hospital, police tape surrounded the entrance to the Emergency Room and the car that brought the girl to the hospital.

“Detectives are still actively working leads,” Moncayo told the Post when asked about possible suspect information.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.