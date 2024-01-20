3 injured in rollover crash on U.S. 69 in Overland Park

Three people suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on northbound U.S. 69 Highway near 95th Street early Friday evening.

Recorded radio traffic states that police were responding to investigate a possible domestic disturbance when the two people involved left in a vehicle from the area of U.S. 69 Highway and College Boulevard.

At about 4:25 p.m., as officers responded to the reported disturbance, dispatchers started receiving 911 calls about a rollover crash involving a vehicle similar to the one described from the disturbance.

An arriving officer at the scene of the crash reported two people were fighting and requested backup.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were dispatched to the crash but were told to stage nearby until police could secure the scene.

Once the scene was secure, firefighters reported a multiple-vehicle crash with one car on its roof.

Police closed all lanes of northbound U.S. 69, forcing traffic to exit at 95th Street.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported two adults and one toddler to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes partially reopened about 45 minutes later. All lanes reopened around 6 p.m.

As of Friday evening, police had not released any information about the reported disturbance or the crash.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.