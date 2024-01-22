fbpx
Staff Report
☕️ 5 to Try: What are the best locally owned coffee shops in JoCo?

A barista makes a fresh latte at Urban Prairie in Mission. File photo.
Let’s warm up a little for this first “5 to Try” of 2024.

When we first began this tradition more than two years ago of asking readers for their picks for the best of what Johnson County had to offer, one of the first things we asked about was coffee.

In fall 2021, we asked you to give us your recommendations for best locally coffee shops in Johnson County.

We feel that list may need some updating.

And what a better time to do it then now, when the warm, cozy aura of a well-run coffee shop invites you in from the wind, chill and snow?

So tell us your go-to coffee shops in Johnson County. As always, we prize locally owned picks over corporate chains.

A frothy concoction at Bear Necessities Coffee Bar in Overland Park. File photo.
How to tell us your picks for best pie

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

