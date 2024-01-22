Foster Real Estate Report: Strike a pose – why professional photography matters in selling your home for top dollar!

A key factor for any listing is professional photography. More than ever in our digital era, potential buyers are online looking at homes and narrowing down their search. Great photography will showcase your home in the best light literally.

First impressions matter when marketing your listing. When potential buyers browse through online listings, the first thing that catches their attention is the property’s photos. On the other hand, poor-quality or unappealing photos can turn potential buyers away onto other properties.

Photography has the power to showcase a property’s best features and highlight its unique selling points. A skilled photographer knows how to capture the essence of a home, emphasizing its architectural details, spaciousness, and natural lighting. By presenting a property in the best possible way, photography can create an emotional connection between the buyer and the home, making them more likely to consider it as a serious contender.

Professional photography also helps potential buyers visualize themselves living in the property. By showcasing well-staged rooms and capturing outdoor spaces, photography allows buyers to imagine their own furniture and personal belongings in the space. This visualization is crucial in helping buyers envision themselves living in the home.

In addition, photography can save time and effort for both buyers and sellers. Instead of physically visiting multiple properties, buyers can narrow down their options based on the photographs provided in online listings. This saves time and allows buyers to focus on properties that truly meet their criteria. For sellers, high-quality photography can attract serious and qualified buyers, reducing the number of unnecessary showings and increasing the chances of a successful sale.

Photography has the power to create a strong first impression, showcase a property’s best features, and helps buyers visualize themselves living in the home. Investing in professional photography is a worthwhile endeavor for both sellers and real estate agents, as it can significantly impact the success of a sale.

MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. Lots of potential for everyday living and certainly celebrating holidays. More information here:

https://maggief.reecenichols.com/ListingDetails/6552-Overbrook-Road-Mission-Hills-KS-66208/2464569

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1084 active listings, and 859 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, January 22, 2024).