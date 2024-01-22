Olathe Alcoholics Anonymous meeting space plans to expand

A meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous in downtown Olathe plans to expand its footprint with a building addition.

Earlier this month, the Olathe Planning Commission recommended approval of a preliminary site development plan for the expansion of the Olathe Group.

During its Jan. 8 meeting, the planning commission also voted to recommend authorizing a rezoning request for the building at 222 S. Kansas Ave. required to comply with newer rezoning regulations for the downtown area.

The Olathe Group has been offering meetings since 2003

The building, constructed in 1940 as a home, has been host to Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon for about 20 years. Before that, it was used as an office.

The “Olathe Group has outgrown their current meeting space and is looking to expand,” according to city planning documents.

according to city planning documents. There are currently meetings in the 1,100-square-foot space twice a day, weekdays and weekends.

The expansion will add 800 square feet to the building and be comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, according to city documents.

The Olathe Group has to rezone to match standard changes

The property — which is part of the Olathe Original Town plat dating back to the late 1860s — is zoned for Community Center, or C-2. But, as of an update to the Unified Development Ordinance in 2014, meeting group spaces are “no longer permitted by right” in that zoning designation.

As such, up to this point, the building was technically nonconforming with the city’s zoning rules but was grandfathered in. However, to move ahead with a building addition, the property has to be rezoned to match the current development standards.

The applicant is requesting to have the property rezoned to the Downtown Mixed-Use District zoning category.

Next steps:

The Olathe City Council will consider the site development plan and rezoning for the Olathe Group next.

The application is scheduled for the Feb. 6 city council meeting.

More Olathe news: Amended Olathe plan calling for 400+ housing units moves ahead