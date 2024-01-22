fbpx
Development

Olathe Alcoholics Anonymous meeting space plans to expand

The Olathe Group is expanding in downtown Olathe
The Olathe Group is at 222 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Olathe. Image via Olathe planning documents.

A meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous in downtown Olathe plans to expand its footprint with a building addition. 

Earlier this month, the Olathe Planning Commission recommended approval of a preliminary site development plan for the expansion of the Olathe Group

During its Jan. 8 meeting, the planning commission also voted to recommend authorizing a rezoning request for the building at 222 S. Kansas Ave. required to comply with newer rezoning regulations for the downtown area. 

The Olathe Group has been offering meetings since 2003

  • The building, constructed in 1940 as a home, has been host to Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon for about 20 years. Before that, it was used as an office. 
  • The “Olathe Group has outgrown their current meeting space and is looking to expand,” according to city planning documents.
  • There are currently meetings in the 1,100-square-foot space twice a day, weekdays and weekends. 
  • The expansion will add 800 square feet to the building and be comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, according to city documents.

The Olathe Group has to rezone to match standard changes

The property — which is part of the Olathe Original Town plat dating back to the late 1860s — is zoned for Community Center, or C-2. But, as of an update to the Unified Development Ordinance in 2014, meeting group spaces are “no longer permitted by right” in that zoning designation. 

The Olathe Group is expanding in downtown Olathe. Rendering of the proposed addition.
The Olathe Group is expanding in downtown Olathe. Image via Olathe planning documents.

As such, up to this point, the building was technically nonconforming with the city’s zoning rules but was grandfathered in. However, to move ahead with a building addition, the property has to be rezoned to match the current development standards. 

The applicant is requesting to have the property rezoned to the Downtown Mixed-Use District zoning category. 

Next steps:

  • The Olathe City Council will consider the site development plan and rezoning for the Olathe Group next. 
  • The application is scheduled for the Feb. 6 city council meeting. 

More Olathe news: Amended Olathe plan calling for 400+ housing units moves ahead

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1. Here's a little about me and my background: I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
