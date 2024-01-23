November 16, 1948 – January 18, 2024

Frances Elizabeth Dennison, affectionately known as Fran, graced this world on November 16, 1948, in Nashville, Tennessee. She departed from us on January 18, 2024, in Gardner, Kansas. While we mourn her loss, let us remember the vibrant and witty spirit that she brought to our lives for 75 wonderful years.

Fran’s professional journey took her on a book-filled adventure as a Librarian at Black and Veatch, where she immersed herself in the world of business and reference knowledge. Her passion for this led her to become a beloved Librarian in the Johnson County Library System from 1987 until her well-deserved retirement in 2014.

Outside of work, Fran had a few purr-sonal interests that kept her going. Cats held a special place in her heart, as she found solace in their independent personalities and fluffy cuddles. But nothing brought her more joy than socializing with her friends, always ready to share a laugh or engage in lively conversations.

In her youth, Fran had some remarkable experiences. She proudly marched in the Tournament of Roses parade in 1964 while attending Isaac Litton High School. Later, she achieved educational milestones, graduating from Baker University in 1970 and earning a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Oklahoma in 1972.

Fran’s family was an important part of her life. She joins her brothers, John Lawrence Dennison and Thomas William Dennison, in eternal rest. Remembering her with love, she leaves behind nephews William Kenneth Dennison, John Andrew Dennison, and Thomas Mitchell Dennison, along with sister-in-law Delores Gayle Dennison.

To honor Fran’s memory and celebrate her exceptional life, a joyful Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. We will gather together, sharing stories, laughter, and perhaps shedding a tear or two, as we remind ourselves of the impact she had on our lives.

As we bid farewell to Fran, let us remember her as a charming and witty soul who brought laughter and joy to those around her. May her spirit live on in our memories, forever cherished and never forgotten.

