Gerald E. “Jerry” Ross, 87, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Wamego, passed away on Tuesday (January 16, 2024) at the Olathe Hospice House.

Born March 30, 1936 in Wamego, Kansas, Jerry was the son of John and Etta (Mensch) Ross. On May 11, 1963, he married Kathleen Ann Marten in Wamego. She survives.

Mr. Ross served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of the Olathe American Legion Post 153.

An avid golfer, Jerry also enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting and landscaping. He was an avid Chiefs and K State fan and would cheer for the Jayhawks as long as they weren’t playing K State.

Jerry graduated from the FAA Academy and began his career as an Air Traffic Controller serving at the Kansas City Municipal Airport, Scottsbluff, NE Airport, Salina, KS Airport, Kansas City International Airport and retired from the Olathe Air Route Traffic Control Center. Soon after his retirement, Jerry became the Director of Golf at Lakeside Hills Golf Club in Olathe.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Kathleen; his son, Benjamin E. Ross (Jenny) of Olathe, KS; his grandchildren, Caitlin Rose Ross of Kansas City, MO and Lillian Joely Ross of Olathe, KS; his sister, Patricia Schumacher of Tampa, FL; his half brother, Phil Ross (Sandra) of Kansas City, MO; his half sister, Phyllis Larimore of Olathe, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his parents; his brother in law, Lewis Schumacher; and his half brother in law, Melvin Larimore.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday (February 1, 2024) from 10:00 to 12:00 Noon at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Military Honors by the U. S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail and the Wamego American Legion Post No. 172 will be 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Wamego City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the First Tee of Greater Kansas City or the Olathe American Legion Post No. 153 and those may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.