Mary Catherine (O’Connor) Garrett

January 4, 1932 – January 18, 2024

Mary Catherine Garrett, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2024, at the age of 92. Mary was born on January 4, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas to Edward and Flora O’Connor.

She was raised in the house in Atchison where her father was born in 1889. The house was just across the alley from the “late Sacred Heart Church” where she first learned to play the organ while a student in the parish grade school. She and Charlie were married there in October 1952. They celebrated their 65th anniversary three months before his death in 2018.

Mary dedicated her life to raising her six beautiful daughters, Catherine (Jeff) Brandes, Christine (Mike) Resovich, Pamela Garrett, Deborah Lollar, and Julia Garrett. She cherished her role as a mother and took great pride in nurturing her family. Mary’s love and devotion knew no bounds, and her daughters were truly blessed to have her as their guiding light.

In addition to her role as a loving mother, Mary had a fulfilling career. She worked as a Customer Service Representative for Southwestern Bell and later served as a receptionist at Shawnee Gardens. Her dedication and professionalism were admired by colleagues and customers alike.

Mary had a deep passion for music and performance. She found joy in singing and playing the organ, and she had a natural talent for captivating audiences with her beautiful voice. Mary also had a great enthusiasm for theater and spent many hours immersed in the world of acting.

Both Charlie and she were active in the community and St. Joseph’s Church. She began the organist program and helped to form the adult choir and taught music occasionally in the grade school. Mary was also active with her daughters in Camp Fire Girls and Knights of Columbus with Charlie.

Mary’s life was filled with cherished memories and moments spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles F. Garrett; daughter, Diane Garrett; parents, Edward and Flora O’Connor; brothers, Keith Bury, Ken Bury, and Larry O’Connor; and her son-in-law, James Lollar.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral mass will be held in Mary’s honor at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mary’s final resting place will be alongside her husband, Charles, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Catholic Community Hospice

16201 W. 95th St., Suite 220

Lenexa, KS 66219

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.