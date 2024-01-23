Michelle A. Bland

September 14th, 1959 – January 19th, 2024

Born on September 14, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, Michelle Ann Bland passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on January 19, 2024, at the age of 64. Michelle, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Steven; her devoted children, Emily Bland, Philip Bland, and Hannah Shopmaker (David); and her adored granddaughters, Emerson and Taylor Shopmaker. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, and her unwavering love and support were her greatest gifts to them. Her favorite people in the world outside of her family were those who made her children happy.

Michelle was a member of Saint Agnes Parish for over 30 years. She and Steve raised their children with Catholic values in mind, always ensuring Emily, Philip, and Hannah understood the principles of human equality, stewardship, and the sacredness and dignity of a person.

Alongside her brother, Michelle owned and operated a well-respected local business, Creative-Coldsnow Artist Materials and Framing. Through her business, she shared her passion for creativity with the community. Her dedication was evident not only in her work but also at home. She worked hard to create a warm, comfortable environment for her husband and children. She methodically arranged and decorated every area of her home, and continuously had projects to complete. For decades she enjoyed the beautiful garden she meticulously tended to, a testament to her love for nature and beauty.

Michelle’s love for her family shone brightest during birthdays and holidays, occasions she deeplycherished. There was always a homemade cake for birthdays and dozens of cookies for Christmas. She had a unique gift for choosing the perfect presents, a testament to her thoughtful and caring nature. Each celebration was made more special by her presence and the thorough attention she gave to ensure joy and happiness for her loved ones. Michelle’s spirit of generosity and love during these times will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.

Michelle was known for her impeccable cleanliness, a trait that was lovingly teased by her children but came to be deeply appreciated and admired. Her warm, soft hands and comforting hugs were a source of solace and love, especially in her courageous battle with cancer. Despite her illness, Michelle remained gracious and thankful, embodying gratitude to all who supported her. Her strength, grace, and kindness will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and all who hadthe privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of Michelle’s life will be held later in the year, with details to be announced, allowingfriends and family to gather and honor her remarkable journey. The family wishes to extend theirheartfelt thanks to the community for their support and love during this time.

Michelle Ann Bland’s legacy of love, strength, and kindness will forever be cherished and remembered.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cancer Action, a local organization that providesresources, information, and compassionate support to those impacted by cancer—a cause that wasclose to Michelle’s heart and helped her during her journey.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.