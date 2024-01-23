Richard “Rocky” Wegner

Richard Rockwell (Rocky) Wegner passed away peacefully at Olathe Medical Center on January 16, 2024.

He is survived by his two sisters, Becky (Randy) Overton, and Beth (Larry) Baldridge, brother, Dick (Kathy)Wegner, along with nephews, nieces, and their children. Rocky was born September 29th, 1951, at Tachikawa Air Base in Tachikawa, Japan. Shortly after his birth, the family moved back to the United States.

The family lived in Kansas, and moved to Cupertino, California in 1959 – then moved to Lake Quivira, Kansas in 1965. Rocky lived in Kansas for the remainder of his life. Rocky graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and attended Johnson County Community College, and UMKC Pre-Dental school. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee, KS.

Rocky enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and reading. He worked in the construction industry, building swimming pools and homes with his brother, and doing concrete flatwork. He lived in a country home in DeSoto, Kansas, for 35 years. Rocky lived a quiet life and was a loyal brother and friend.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at The Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent in lieu of flowers and designated to Hope Lutheran Church School at 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, Kansas 66216.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.