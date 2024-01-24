Inside JCPRD: More than 95 JCPRD summer camps offer “A Place to Belong” for ages 3 to 19

JCPRD’s 2024 summer camps are now online at JCPRD.com/camps. Camp registrations start at noon on Jan. 29. Printed copies of the camp guide have been mailed to past participants and will available after today (Jan. 24) at JCPRD facilities and Johnson County libraries.

JCPRD will present more than 95 different camp programs this summer. Camps range from fine and performing arts, nature, science, leadership, sports, and many more! There are 11 entirely new camps for 2024, camps at TimberRidge Adventure Center have a new five-day schedule, as well as lots of new topics, ideas, and locations at many of our existing camps.

Camp offerings include full-day programs and partial-day programs serving a variety of interests. Most full-day camps offer sessions beginning weekly from June 3 to July 29 with other camps starting throughout the summer. For the convenience of working parents, most full-day programs provide supervision and self-directed activities from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Other camps start throughout the summer and around the county with programs offered for ages three through 19.

Officials anticipate a small number of this year’s camps will fill quickly, as they have in past years, so the sooner you sign up, the more choices will be available.

The change to a noon start time for the first day of camp registrations on Jan. 29 was made to improve customer service making sure staff are available to answer questions and address any issues which may come up. A recent survey of 3,800 JCPRD Out of School Time Families also showed resounding support for a noon start time for camp registrations.

Another change for 2024 was implementation of a single refund policy for all summer camps.

“Now, regardless of what summer camp a child is enrolled in at JCPRD, the cancellation policy will be the same with greater flexibility to transfer to another JCPRD camp if need be,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Michelle Alexander. “This provides clear expectations for the parents when signing up and helps the program staff create a positive camp experience for all enrollees.”

In choosing, “A Place to Belong” as the theme for JCPRD’s 2024 camp guide, camp directors and programmers recognize the need for community and providing spaces where kids can be themselves.

“Growing up, camp was an important place for me,” said Park Naturalist M.C. Rose. “ I didn’t “fit in” in a regular school setting. I had a hard time making friends and often would introduce myself, and a few minutes later, people would say, ‘you’re weird.’ It stuck with me for a long time until I went to my first day camp. I found my place. I was outside every day. I rode horses, went swimming and hiking, and made so many crafts. I also was able to make connections with other children like me and was supported by adults who never questioned who I was or called me ‘weird.’”

“In our performing arts camps, ‘A Place to Belong’ means every stage is a safe space,” added Performing Arts Coordinator Lacey Connell. “Here, everyone can shine in their true colors, no questions asked. Our camps are not just about creativity; they’re about embracing what makes us unique. It’s a place to make lasting memories, have fun, and dance to the rhythm of self-expression!”

New camp offerings for 2024 are: Code Ninjas Junior Inventors, Code Ninjas Minecraft® Modding Masters, Ninja & Nerf® Battles, All About You & Me Spanish Camp, Immersion Passport, Introduction to Spanish Camp, JCPRD Broadway Workshops, Musical Theatre Olympics, Sailing Camp Level II, Space Science Adventures Camp, and Buddy Pegs Pedal Champ Camp.

Remember, summer camps are consistently some of JCPRD’s most popular offerings of the entire year. The sooner you sign up, the more choices will be available. Some additional summer camps will be listed in JCPRD’s May through August seasonal program information, which will be online after March 15.