Mary B. (Kirby) LaRue

February 15, 1941 – January 21, 2024

Mary B. LaRue, 82, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on January 21st, 2024. She was born on February 15th, 1941, in Baldwin, Kansas, to Harold and Mary (Bates) Kirby.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband Darrel and parents Harold and Mary. She is survived by children, Becky (Bruce) Richardson, Mark (Natalie) LaRue, Suzanne (Frank) McGinnis; grandchildren, Abigayle and Forrest Richardson, Dorian, Tallin and Tristan LaRue, Alex, Micheal and Michela McGinnis, Victoria (Brent) Sparks-Mordhorst; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Carson, Elliot and Gavin.

Mary graduated from Lawrence High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of Kansas, later receiving her Associate’s Degree at Johnson County Community College. She worked at the historic Western Auto company in downtown Kansas City for many years. She was an active member of Shawnee United Methodist Church, enjoyed her bridge group immensely, and was very proud of all of her kids and grandkids.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 27th, at Shawnee United Methodist Church from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with a celebration of life service to immediately follow. Private family burial will be held at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.