Shawnee council splits over re-joining National League of Cities

A debate broke out among the Shawnee City Council over re-joining a national advocacy program focused on municipal issues.

Mayor Mickey Sandifer on Monday broached the subject of Shawnee re-joining the National League of Cities, an organization aimed at connecting and giving guidance to local leaders.

The vote to re-join the league ended up split 4-4, with Sandifer breaking the tie to approve it.

Councilmembers Tony Gillette, Mike Kemmling, Angela Stiens and Jacklynn Walters voted in dissent.

The group is meant to connect small cities

Established in 1940, the National League of Cities bills itself as a nonpartisan organization made up of cities, towns and village leaders across the U.S.

It is “committed to a culture that values diversity and promotes inclusion and belonging” and “building more inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for current and future residents,” according to its website.

Other neighboring cities that are a part of the organization include Olathe, Overland Park and Mission.

Overall, the League claims more than 2,700 member cities and municipalities nationwide.

Some councilmembers said the league is too partisan

The Shawnee City Council removed itself from the National League of Cities in 2022.

Councilmembers Kemmling, Gillette, Stiens and Walters said it was a liberal-leaning organization and a waste of taxpayer money to be a part of.

“That is a very partisan, in my personal opinion, group, when we are non-partisan elected officials,” Walters said. “This is very partisan. They are a very agenda-driven organization. I think we need to be cautious and leery of that.”

Kemmling brought up the organization promoting city lockdowns and masking during the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating gun control and discussing bathroom restrictions. He suggested Shawnee continue to stay out of it.

“There’s not just one source to go for these types of things,” he said. “I don’t think this is our only option for our staff to become educated and further their own knowledge.”

Other councilmembers said the league is beneficial

Councilmember Jeanie Murphy, who previously voiced support for re-joining the group when she campaigned last year, expressed interest in the knowledge and connection the organization offers.

“Last fall, the previous council had a discussion that our councilmembers and our committee members, especially the planning commission, needed more education,” she said. “To me, this is a way to do that.”

Councilmember Laurel Burchfield, who along with Murphy and Councilmember Sierra Whitted were elected to their first terms to the council in November, agreed.

“I think it is worthwhile to pursue those opportunities, those connections, to bring resources back to our city,” she said.

Former councilmembers had mixed opinions

During the public hearing, multiple former councilmembers who had experience with the National League of Cities expressed differing opinions about it.

Former city councilmember Eric Jenkins, who was defeated by Murphy last fall, viewed the league as too much meddling between the federal government with local leaders.

“They’re starting to get into every little goodie bag that we’ve got down here on the local level,” Jenkins said. “Quite frankly, the only way you can go back with these people and say ‘We don’t appreciate that’ is to say ‘I’m not going to be a part of it any more.'”

On the other hand, former councilmember Jeff Vaught expressed admiration for the League of Cities and said it gave him a better depth of knowledge on city governments when he served on the council between 2010 and 2018.

“It was enlightening,” he said. “It kind of helped me to understand a better way and a better path forward.”

The vote passed with a tie-breaker

With Sandifer breaking the tie, the city will re-join the organization.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the group will host its next Congressional City Conference on March 11-13 in Washington D.C.