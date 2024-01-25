March 11, 1936 — December 15, 2023

Benjamin L. Sparks “Ben” (87) of Overland Park, passed away peacefully Dec.15th, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

Ben was born March 11,1936 in Kansas City, MO to Charles and Marguerite Sparks. He graduated from Westport High School continuing on to Kansas City University where he was the president of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon. Ben married his college sweetheart, Lynn, in 1961.

Upon graduation from UMKC Dental School in 1962, he joined the Airforce. He was stationed at Lowry Airforce Base in Denver, CO, where he served as a dentist for two years.

The couple returned to the Kansas City area where they built a home and raised their children. Ben practiced dentistry for 51 years. His family and his patients were his priorities. He was “Dad” to 3 daughters; “Doc” to 8 grandchildren & 1 great granddaughter and “Gentle Ben” to his many loyal patients.

Ben was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed many outdoor activities. His passions included hunting, fishing, shooting, boating, collecting guns & antique cars and his beloved bird dogs. Most weekends were spent traveling near and far with friends for bigger animals and bigger fish. He loved sharing stories of his adventures with anyone interested. As empty nesters, Ben & Lynn enjoyed traveling with friends to Puerto Vallarta, Hawaii and various other places around the country.

Ben was often found at softball games, swim meets, and soccer games cheering on his girls and later to grandchildren’s events. He loved lake life. There were numerous family camping trips to Melvern Lake, family vacations to the cottage on the lake in WI and later a lot of time was spent at the family’s vacation home on the Lake of the Ozarks.

He was a big fan of the Chiefs, Jayhawks & Wildcats.

Ben was an amazing dentist, a devoted husband, and a proud father & grandfather. He inspired many with his perseverance and determination overcoming severe injuries sustained in a 1977 car accident and a stroke in 2016. He was a friend to many and will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Marguerite Sparks; mother and father in-law; Ena and George Bush, brother in law; Arnold Bush, sister in law; Nancy Bush and many friends.

Ben is survived by his loving wife Lynn of 62 years, children; Suzanne (Bobby), Sandra & Sherri, grandchildren; Kassidi (Andrew), Cody (Maddie), Mackenzie, Cooper, Maggie, Lindsey, Charlie, Sydney, great granddaughter, Eloise, nieces; Stephanie (Jed), Katherine (George) and their children.

A celebration of life will be held at Johnson County Funeral Gardens: 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210 on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 2-4 pm

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ben’s name to the ASPCA.

