A planned development at Johnson County’s New Century AirCenter in the hotly competitive field of lithium battery making has caught the eye of state and congressional representatives, some of whom say it should be canceled because they fear corporate spying by the China-linked company.

What will the new plant do?

The company, Cnano Technology USA, gained approval from the Johnson County Board of Commissioners last summer for tax incentives to develop a roughly 330,000-square-foot building at the air center outside Olathe.

The $95 million plant will make liquid conductive paste for lithium batteries, among other uses, according to the announcement by the Kansas City Area Development Council.

It will be located about 14 miles from the Panasonic lithium battery plant under construction near De Soto, though there’s no word on whether there will be a business relationship between the two manufacturers.

The Cnano facility is expected to employ between 112 and 120 people. County commissioners voted to give it a 10-year property tax abatement starting at 30 cents a foot and escalating at 1.5% each year.

The total abatement would be about 75% the first year, dropping to 71% in the later years of the agreement.

Cnano Technology USA Inc. is a Delaware corporation. When it was first discussed in June 2023 — see a recording here, and skip to item 8 — a few public speakers expressed concerns, but they were mostly questions about toxic substances, pollution and whether tax incentives should be awarded.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara said at the time that such deals were unsustainable and asked too much of taxpayers.

Only one speaker, Gaylene Van Horn, made China the focus of her comments, pointing out that characters “that I take to be Chinese” come up on a Google search of the company.

“As a taxpayer of this county I do not want a Chinese company owning anything in this county or this country,” she said.

Chairman Mike Kelly later warned against “delving into the murky waters,” of invoking China as a threat. Doing so has “dangerous consequences for Americans of Asian descent,” he said.

Republicans have raised concerns about Cnano

Concerns about spying have come mostly from Republicans after an article published in December in the right-wing news and opinion site The Daily Caller pointed out links between Cnano and its connection to China-based Cnano Jiangsu.

That article alleged the Chinese company employed members of the Chinese Communist Party and had participated in a Chinese government program to steal U.S. technology.

Objections to the Johnson County plant proposal accelerated after that.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach last week sent a letter urging the county commission to rescind the tax abatement and consider “any other steps that may be taken to prevent the facility from operating in Johnson County.”

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, of Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, wrote to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and legislative leaders with a similar request.

“The (Chinese Communist Party) will stop at nothing to infiltrate our supply chains and gain insight into our national security apparatus,” he wrote. “We must do everything within our power to prevent CCP-backed companies from expanding their foothold in our state.”

LaTurner asked state elected leaders to pass legislation “to prevent this CCP infiltration of Kansas and any future investment by our adversaries.”

In an earlier letter to members of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, LaTurner cited the new facility’s proximity to The Kansas City National Security Campus, Fort Leavenworth, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Riley.

JoCo’s Democratic U.S. rep weighs in

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents the district where Cnano will be located, also thought it was worth noting. She sent a letter to members of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

She said she was encouraged by the potential for more than 100 new clean energy jobs, but pointed out the media reports.

“Like you, I am committed to manufacturing more goods in America rather than countries like China, and protecting our economy and national security from dangerous threats like the CCP,” she wrote.

Davids’ comments stopped short of recommending any suspension of the project, saying only that she wanted to bring the investment to the committee’s attention.

County chair says plant will help JoCo become a battery hub

In an emailed statement, Kelly reiterated the county’s commitment to manufacturing goods in America and said Cnano would help the county become a hub for battery and battery part manufacturing.

“In a global economy, our community benefits from doing business with global entities and leverages the economic opportunity they bring to our county, region and state,” he said. Cnano is one of 60 companies at the New Century Commerce Center with international ties.

Kelly noted that the building Cnano will occupy will soon be outfitted with equipment, and bonds for the project have already been sold and purchased.

“Like any NCCC manufacturer, Cnano will be subject to the protocols, codes, laws and regulations established by the county, state and federal government,” he wrote.

There was no indication he would consider holding a vote to rescind the tax abatement, as Kobach had urged.

Battery production has become a fiercely competitive business as more electric vehicles are produced, with investors like Koch Industries joining U.S. automakers.

China refines more than 90% of the graphite for EV battery anodes. But late last year, the country began tightening its control of exports of that material.

That has spurred U.S. automakers to look for alternatives like silicon that could be sourced outside of China.

The Post reached out to Koch Industries and Panasonic for thoughts on the flap over Cnano but has yet to receive a response.