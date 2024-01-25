fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Shooting at Lenexa home leaves 1 man hospitalized

Share this story:

Lenexa Police detectives in the driveway of a home where a shooting Thursday morning left one man injured. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Lenexa Police detectives in the driveway of a home where a shooting Thursday morning left one man injured. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police say one person has non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a house at 13518 West 90th Pl. at 9:53 a.m. for an unknown disturbance.

On X (formerly Twitter), police said the incident was reported as a disturbance with someone trying to kick in the front door of the home.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been shot.

“One adult male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound,” Lenexa Police said on X. “We have contact with all involved persons and are not looking for anyone else at this time.”

Johnson County Med-Act and Lenexa firefighters transported the injured man, only described as being in his 50s, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that everyone involved is known to one another, and detectives are interviewing the alleged shooter and a witness.

Crime scene tape surrounded the front yard of the house as police investigated on Thursday morning.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
GOP figures urge JoCo to take back incentives for project with China ties
Next article
Sunok Chun Pai

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO