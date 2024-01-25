Lenexa Police say one person has non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a house at 13518 West 90th Pl. at 9:53 a.m. for an unknown disturbance.

On X (formerly Twitter), police said the incident was reported as a disturbance with someone trying to kick in the front door of the home.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been shot.

“One adult male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound,” Lenexa Police said on X. “We have contact with all involved persons and are not looking for anyone else at this time.”

Johnson County Med-Act and Lenexa firefighters transported the injured man, only described as being in his 50s, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that everyone involved is known to one another, and detectives are interviewing the alleged shooter and a witness.

Crime scene tape surrounded the front yard of the house as police investigated on Thursday morning.

No other details were immediately available.