Marcey Jung Min Underwood

July 28, 1969 — January 21, 2024

Marcey Underwood of Pleasant Hill, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Her earthly heart was weak, but she has been made strong in the presence of her Savior.

Marcey was born in Seoul, Korea on July 28, 1969. The oldest of three siblings, Marcey moved to the United States when she was 9 years old. Her family settled in Kansas City, Kansas where she was then raised.

Marcey will be remembered always for her sweet nature, faithfulness, gentle spirit and selflessness. She always thought of others before herself, sacrificed her needs to bring comfort to her loved ones, and exemplified the love of Christ to everyone she met.

Above all, Marcey will be remembered for raising two amazing children. They are beautiful souls, kind hearted, faith-filled and the best parts of their mom.

Marcey was preceded in death by her father, Jai Young Byun.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her children: Chase Underwood and Caia Underwood of Pleasant Hill, MO; mother, Jung Ja Kim of Mission, KS; sister, Cynthia Byun and her spouse Thomas Ballweg of Overland Park, KS; brother, John Byun and his spouse Eun Han Byun of Brea, California.

Additionally, Marcey will be greatly missed by her community of friends, neighbors and co-workers. They, along with her family, will continue to love and treasure her children until they are together again.

A celebration of Marcey’s Life will be held at her long time home church:

Abundant Life Baptist Church

Administrative building

414 SW Persels

Lee’s Summit, MO 84081

Monday, January 29th

Visitation 9:30- 10:30 am

Funeral 10:30 am

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.