January 23, 1947 — January 19, 2024

Rita “Lynn” Fearis, age 76, born in Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, 1/19/24 from complications of pneumonia. Lynn was the beloved wife of the late David Fearis for 47 years. She was a loving and devoted mother of Blaise Fearis; daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Caragher; dear sister to Timothy (Rosemary) Caragher; loving aunt to Tracy (Mark) Bauman, Katie (Tom) Zabor, Mary (Ben) Creed, and Patrick (Bridget) Caragher; and a cherished great aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was a devout member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where she developed loving and dear friendships from her involvement in Christ Renews His Parish and St. Michael’s Bible Study. She was also active in many other Church committees, groups, and studies over the years. For over 25 years, she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Lynn was a friend to many in her community and made a lasting impact on many children that adored their Miss Lynn.

Lynn was a faith-filled person who always put God first. She deeply loved her family, friends, dogs, and Parish. She lived out her faith through so many volunteer efforts including giving time to the local chapter of The Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet and The Sisters of Charity. Even after the loss of her husband from Alzheimer’s, Lynn continued to offer support and empathy to others encountering a similar battle.

Lynn graduated with a Bachelor of Science from St. Louis University. She worked as a Medical Lab Director at The Kansas City Women’s Health Clinic. Lynn was an avid reader, loved playing bridge, listening to music, and traveling. Her smile and classy style lit up the room. Lynn leaves a legacy of teaching by example. She was kind, considerate, loving, forgiving, playful and most of all, faithful! In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer’s Association – Heart of America Chapter would be greatly appreciated.

There will be a Rosary 10am Thursday, January 25th with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30am followed by a luncheon at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224.

