Steven G. Priest

January 20, 1944 — January 3, 2024

Steve Priest, age 79, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away January 3, 2024 at his home. He was born in Sabetha, Kansas on January 20, 1944 to Gene and Mary (Meyers) Priest. Steve grew up on a dairy farm located outside of Morrill, Kansas, a small rural farming community in Northeast Kansas. He graduated from Morrill High School in 1962 and graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas in 1967 with a B.S. Degree in Business.

His career led him down paths in the areas of data processing, systems design and management as it related to information technology. Throughout his career he was employed by Gulf Oil Corporation, Shared Medical Systems, Hallmark Cards, Menorah Medical Center and ended his career with 19 years at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, where his job responsibilities took him to 49 states.

Throughout his career he authored many studies, reports and directed numerous projects across diverse industries including energy, medical/hospital, manufacturing and insurance. During his career he lived and worked in Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Florida.

From 1982 through 1986 Steve was actively involved in the United Way of Greater Kansas City and Johnson County, Kansas. He served in fund raising activities and later as a Board Member and President of the Johnson County United Way.

After his retirement in 2006, Steve and his wife Carolyn built a home overlooking Truman Lake near Warsaw, Missouri. From childhood and continuing into retirement Steve enjoyed building, remodeling, refurbishing and tinkering with various things such as restoring antiques, rebuilding computers and software programming. Steve also developed a collection of hundreds of favorite movies over the years. With some extra time during retirement Steve also wrote a book entitled “2100 – Life in the Late 21st Century.”

Steve enjoyed having thought-provoking conversations about such topics as the expansiveness of the universe, discussing geopolitical topics of global interest, laughing at comedy movies and playing checkers with friends. He possessed a level of empathy and compassion known by those closest to him. He strived to live a life inclusive of blended values of honesty, fairness, integrity, vision, compassion and justice.

Steve made a profession of faith in the Lord Jesus in August 2003 and was baptized at First Family Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

Steve is survived by his wife Carolyn, his two sons Michael Priest and Keri of Gilbert, Arizona and Matthew Priest and Sohee of Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by five grandchildren – Brandon and Eric Priest of Scottsdale, Arizona and Joshua, Amanda and Gavin Priest of Gilbert, Arizona.

The family would like to thank the team at Golden Valley Hospice of Clinton, Missouri for their loving care over the past few months.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to the Pulmonary Department of KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas ℅ Reser Funeral Home, P.O. Box 910, Warsaw, Missouri 65355.

Graveside Service

Friday, February 9, 2024

3:00 – 3:30pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.