November 2, 1931 — January 5, 2024

On January 5, 2024, Mrs. Sunok Chun Pai passed away in her sleep at the age of 92, having lived a rich life that exemplified the power of one woman to dream, achieve, work for and succeed in building a life of great meaning across two countries and cultures. Her greatest joy was finding her one true love, Young Pai, and together creating a family strong enough to endure any challenge. As she wished and hoped for – she was surrounded by that family as she took her last breath.

Services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf on Saturday, February 10, 2024: Visitation at 9 a.m., Memorial Service and Burial 10 a.m.

The family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Mrs. Sunok Pai.

Born November 1931 in Seoul South Korea the daughter of Eun Lai Chun and Eun Shil Kim, she is survived by her siblings Sun Woong Chun, Sunsook Kimm and Wha Ja Chang; daughter Jeannette, her husband Jorge and their children Andres, Antonio, Vanessa, and Gabriel; son David, his wife Chris and their children Marissa and Elise; daughter Loraine, her husband Robert and their children Nathan and Chelsea; and other nieces and nephews.

She came to the United States in 1954 to attend Rutgers University to obtain her doctoral degree in political science after graduating from Law College, Seoul National University, with a Bachelor of Law focused on international law, diplomacy, and public administration. She became a citizen in 1968.

Her professional experience was evidence of her dedication to social justice including support for those in need of compassionate care. She excelled in bringing vision, commitment and resources together to advance substantive work and social change. She began her career at Planned Parenthood of Greater Kansas City in 1970 for 12 years. During that time period she was also proud to serve as lead fundraiser for the Missouri Equal Right Amendment. From 1982 – 1989 she held the position of Development Director for Children’s Place/Child Advocacy Services Center. Finally, after her time as Director of Development for Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care she retired from fulltime work in 1996.

In addition to her professional experience her volunteer activism is evidence of her deep dedication to community service and the leadership roles she held are too numerous to include. The following are a few examples:

The Endowment and Education Fund, Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus; President, Korean Choir of the Greater Kansas City; Board of Directors, Project Equality Inc., Kansas City, MO.: Commissioner representing Korean American Society of Greater Kansas City to the Kansas City Mayor’s Ethnic Enrichment Commission; Member Diversity Task Force, Heart of America United Way; Advisory Board Member, Women’s Leadership Institute, Avila College; and Board of Directors, the Korean American Society, Kansas City, MO.

As a woman of faith, she was pivotal in the establishment of the first Korean church in the Kansas City area in 1969. Upon her ordination as an elder, extensive and continuous service was given to the local church, Heartland Presbytery, Synod of Mid America and at the national level. Service included volunteer work on over forty committees and entities at all levels of the Presbyterian Church USA and included key leadership roles as a Trustee of McCormick Theological Seminary and Moderator, of the Heartland Presbytery Council, Presbyterian Church (USA),

As a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt she will forever be remembered for her spirit, energy, drive, humor, kindness and for the lessons she taught us through the way she lived her life.

