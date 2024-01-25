A car fire on the interchange at Interstate 35 and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park caused a traffic jam Wednesday evening, stalling the commuter rush.

Overland Park firefighters were called to the flyover ramp connecting southbound I-35 to southbound US-69 just after 5 p.m.

A Kansas City Scout traffic camera showed flames spouting from the front of the car, which was stopped on the flyover bridge directly over the northbound lanes of I-35.

One person could be seen standing at a distance from the vehicle on the shoulder of the flyover roadway.

Firefighters arrived to report that the car was “fully involved” in flames.

Lenexa Police stopped traffic on the ramp as firefighters started attacking the fire.

One lane of traffic was getting through the scene again in less than five minutes.

The short closure and one lane remaining blocked were enough to cause traffic on southbound I-35 to back up approximately six miles back to Lamar Avenue, past the junction with I-635.

A tow truck removed the damaged car shortly before 6 p.m., and all lanes reopened.

No injuries were reported.