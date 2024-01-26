After a foggy week around Kansas City, this weekend’s slate of activities in Johnson County will hopefully bring you some clarity.

From clear-eyed stage performances that take on tough social and historical issues to getting some of your DIY questions answered around the house, the local calendar this weekend offers plenty of opportunities to de-fog your mind.

Let’s get to it!

Watch the musical “North” at Midwest Trust Center

This production, the stage debut written by jazz musician Ashli St. Armant, tells the story of an enslaved teenager and his mother trying to escape the pre-Civil War South on the Underground Railroad.

There are performances for school groups on Friday, and shows for the general public on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A special educational talk entitled “Kansas and the Underground Railroad” will precede Saturday afternoon’s performance.

Tickets start at $25.

Get DIY ideas at JoCo Home + Garden Show

Get a jumpstart on spring by heading to the Overland Park Convention Center for this three-day dream for do-it-yourselfers.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand to give green thumbs and lawn warriors ideas for helping their grass and backyard gardens recover from the winter blues.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $14 at the door but you can get them $2 off online. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Shop local at Lenexa’s Winter Farmers Market

Speaking of winter’s chill, the Lenexa Farmers Market this Saturday will be open for the first of three special off-season winter markets at Lenexa City Hall.

This free event runs form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature some 20 vendors offering everything from beeswax body lotion to baked goods.

Free on-site, covered parking is also available if the drizzly weather sticks around.

If you miss this Saturday, the city will offer two more winter markets on Feb. 24 and March 30.

Attend the premiere of “The Prom” at The J

The White Theatre at Overland Park’s Jewish Community Center this Saturday and Sunday will premiere its production of “The Prom.”

It’s a story of how four eccentric Broadway castoffs find new purpose in helping a girl take her date to a small-town dance.

Due to some adult situations, this show is recommended for those 10 and up.

Tickets start at $18. Performances will continue through Feb. 18.

Take in WindSync at Midwest Trust Center

This award-winning quintet has toured the world with its personal and interactive performances that aim to break the “fourth wall” with audiences.

The group often mixes classical masterworks with pieces by contemporary composers.

They’re set to perform this Sunday at 2 p.m. A pre-show talk by KU Musicology professor Dr. Paul Laird will start at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.