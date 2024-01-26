Childhood friends Belly Vang and Kirt Rithmixay are kicking off 2024 by embarking on a new chapter — opening their first business together.

This spring, the two plan to open Entity Lounge — a cozy coffee shop by day and an upscale cocktail lounge by night.

Entity Lounge will operate at 11216 Switzer Road

The lounge is moving into a space a space on the ground level beneath the Apex at CityPlace apartments.

The space is just down the street from Beloved Nails & Spa — which Rithmixay and his wife own and operate.

Once it opens, Entity Lounge will operate as a café from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, and from 4 p.m. to midnight nightly as a cocktail lounge.

Entity will have two distinct modes

The space is currently under construction. Once it’s finished, guests can expect high-end finishes, a “showpiece” chandelier, large booths and marble countertops.

During the day, Entity will serve specialty coffee drinks (made by Patricia Ghavami, a good friend of Vang and Rithmixay). At night, it will offer a menu of 12 signature cocktails, as well as a few beers, wines and alcohol-free mocktails (“So everyone can still enjoy their time and be a part of it,” Rithmixay said.)

Vang and Rithmixay chose the space’s name for its meaning. The word “entity” refers to a state of being or existence, and that’s exactly what they want Entity to be — a cozy space where people can exist in each other’s lives.

“I think just the whole vibe itself just kind of revolves around that,” Rithmixay said. “The coffee side is more inviting, and the lounge side is a little more mysterious.”

The owners want to bring something new to Johnson County

Part of the inspiration for the lounge, Rithmixay said, came from a trip to Kansas City’s Mercury Room for his wife’s birthday. He enjoyed how intimate and creative the space was, and he said he felt as though that was something he could replicate in his own business.

But Entity Lounge will be a space of its own. The two hope to offer something new to the southern Johnson County area — not just in terms of premium products, they said, but in a more intimate experience than you might get from the typical club or sports bar.

“You can go down the street and get a couple of Bud Lights any day if you want to,” Vang said. “We want to bring a new experience and new different tastes.”

