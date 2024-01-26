Police and firefighters responded to a home in southern Overland Park late Thursday morning for a report of suspicious activity that ultimately prompted deployment of a hazmat team.

The Overland Park Police Department’s calls for service log shows that officers responded to the 12700 block of West 160th Terr., at 11:44 a.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious activity.

Overland Park firefighters were then dispatched to the same street at noon for a hazardous materials investigation.

Johnson County property records show the house police and firefighters were focusing on belongs to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and his wife, Michelle.

At the scene, a police officer told the Post that they were investigating a suspicious package out of an abundance of caution.

On Friday, Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy told the Post that officers responded to check an envelope in the mailbox, which the caller felt was suspicious.

“As most calls for suspicious packages, we activated our bomb unit,” Lacy said. “There were no wires or any foreign substances around the package.”

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes told the Post that firefighters were called to the scene after the police department’s bomb squad determined the package did not contain explosives.

“Our haz-mat techs [hazardous materials technicians] checked it for dangerous substances,” Rhodes told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “None were found, and the package was cleared.”

Lacy said the envelope was determined to be a greeting card.

On November 14, 2023, the Associated Press reported that the Kansas Secretary of State’s office received a letter that contained what was described as a “suspicious substance.”

The letter discovered by Schwab’s Topeka office in November arrived days after the Associated Press reported that election offices in at least five states had received letters, some of which potentially contained fentanyl.

Attempts to reach Secretary Schwab’s office for comment Thursday were not immediately returned.